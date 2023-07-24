Breaking Down Bucs Madden 24 Ratings

It is that time of year again. Calendars are marked. The 2023 NFL season schedule is set, and training camp quickly approaches for all 32 teams. With its arrival comes the latest version of Madden ratings assessed by EA Sports. The prestigious ratings from the popular video game franchise have been released.
For the Buccaneers, three players were listed in the top 10 at their respective positions: Tristan Wirfs, Lavonte David and Vita Vea. The team leader is Wirfs, once again making the distinguished 90 club at 92 overall. A starter since the first game of his rookie season, Wirfs has developed into one of the most dominant blockers in the NFL. Among offensive linemen with 750-or-more offensive snaps, Wirfs allowed the fewest pressures and the fewest quarterback hurries (two) in the NFL last season per PFF, with four fewer than any other qualified player in each of those categories.
Lavonte David, one of the most touted off-ball linebackers in the NFL, landed at No. 91 overall. David came in at No. 3 on the top-10 linebacker ranking, with only Fred Warner and Roquan Smith graded higher. David has achieved consistency and longevity in the league with instinctual play. With textbook tackling, understanding of angles/leverage in pursuit, neutralization of screens, and hip fluidity in coverage against tight ends, David sets the tone.
Vita Vea came in at No. 88, locking up the eighth spot on the top-10 defensive linemen rundown. Vea overwhelms at the point of attack and stays on the field for all three downs in the Bucs' 3-4 base, hybrid sub-package system. He has the capability of producing in both a one or two-gap system, wreaking havoc at the line of scrimmage. Vea led the Bucs in sacks in 2022 and dominates with a variety of moves in his arsenal including a lethal hump move, cross-chop and bull rush.
To round out the rankings, four Buccaneers cemented their spot in the top 20 at their respective positions, including wide receiver Mike Evans (90 overall), center Ryan Jensen (87), safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (87) and cornerback Jamel Dean (85). Evans, the jump-ball specialist is the only player in NFL history to begin his career with nine consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. With physicality to power through the jam and a rare ability to execute back-shoulder catches, Evans elevates the Bucs receiving corps. The contested-catch aficionado sets the standard of excellence in Tampa Bay.
Although Ryan Jensen did not play a snap during the regular season and solely made an appearance in the Wild Card matchup versus Dallas, his reputation and tenacity precede himself. He fought his way back from a severe three-ligament tear injury for the first round of the playoffs following the 2022 slate and garnered recognition, coming in at No. 20 in Madden's offensive line ranking.
Antoine Winfield Jr. filled various roles for the Bucs in 2022, lining up at centerfield to clean things up in the back of the team's base 3-4 and as Tampa Bay's slot-playmaker in nickel packages. He was used interchangeably due to his blitz prowess and set the edge against the run. Winfield Jr. energized the Bucs secondary last season, achieving recognition as the 15th rated safety.
Jamel Dean became the Bucs top-performing cornerback in 2022, fostering a four-year contract extension after the conclusion of the season. Dean allowed the fifth-fewest yards (386) as the nearest defender among all NFL cornerbacks (minimum 60 targets) last season, per Next Gen Stats. Since he entered the NFL, Dean has allowed the fewest yards per target (5.7) among all NFL defensive backs (minimum 150 targets). As he continues to ascend, acclaim follows suit. Dean carved out a spot as the 18th ranked safety in the Madden video game franchise.