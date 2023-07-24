Breaking Down Bucs Madden 24 Ratings

It is that time of year again. Calendars are marked. The 2023 NFL season schedule is set, and training camp quickly approaches for all 32 teams. With its arrival comes the latest version of Madden ratings assessed by EA Sports. The prestigious ratings from the popular video game franchise have been released.

For the Buccaneers, three players were listed in the top 10 at their respective positions: Tristan Wirfs, Lavonte David and Vita Vea. The team leader is Wirfs, once again making the distinguished 90 club at 92 overall. A starter since the first game of his rookie season, Wirfs has developed into one of the most dominant blockers in the NFL. Among offensive linemen with 750-or-more offensive snaps, Wirfs allowed the fewest pressures and the fewest quarterback hurries (two) in the NFL last season per PFF, with four fewer than any other qualified player in each of those categories.