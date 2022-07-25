Breaking Down Bucs Madden 23 Ratings 

No team in the league has a higher rating for a No. 2 receiver than Chris Godwin, who comes in at 89 overall. With his yards-after-catch prowess, Godwin is an integral piece of the Bucs' aerial assault. He consistently beats defenders on intermediate routes and can win deep. In the 'Short Route Running' category, Godwin landed at No. 9 for wide receivers with a 91 rating. Godwin was followed closely by running back Leonard Fournette, right guard Shaq Mason and free safety Antoine Winfield Jr. all landing at 87 overall in Madden. Inside linebacker and David's counterpart, Devin White, logged an 85 overall rating, cracking the Top-10 compilation for linebackers (No. 10). His placement is likely due to a dip in sack numbers in 2021, however, White received Pro Bowl recognition last season and registered a career-high 18 quarterback hits. With explosion out of his stance and blazing downhill range, White complements David's coverage ability – creating arguably the most lethal linebacker tandem in football.