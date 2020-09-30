Bring the Raymond James Stadium Experience Home with the HomeTurf App

We know there's nothing like cheering on your Buccaneers inside Raymond James Stadium on gameday. We wish we could welcome all of you back this season at full capacity. But until we can, we're teaming up with HomeTurf to bring you The Ultimate Sports Sidekick second-screen experience.

It simulates being at Raymond James Stadium live and in person – complete with some virtual cannon fire. By downloading the free app, you'll get a gameday experience that's perfectly synced to the broadcast, in-stadium graphics you would see on the big boards inside the stadium, exclusive content and stadium moments along with a live fan chat, Geico social media wall and trivia.

If you're a Season Pass Member, you can get even more exclusive content like a performance from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders, Bucs team intro video, a national anthem performance video, the coin toss and the signature ship battle video among other features, just by logging in with your account number.