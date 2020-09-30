Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bring the Raymond James Stadium Experience Home with the HomeTurf App

Download the new HomeTurf app to feel like you’re right there with the Krewe inside Raymond James Stadium on gameday – no matter where you are. 

Sep 30, 2020 at 10:13 AM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

200920_MM_Panthers_Bucs_0401

We know there's nothing like cheering on your Buccaneers inside Raymond James Stadium on gameday. We wish we could welcome all of you back this season at full capacity. But until we can, we're teaming up with HomeTurf to bring you The Ultimate Sports Sidekick second-screen experience.

It simulates being at Raymond James Stadium live and in person – complete with some virtual cannon fire. By downloading the free app, you'll get a gameday experience that's perfectly synced to the broadcast, in-stadium graphics you would see on the big boards inside the stadium, exclusive content and stadium moments along with a live fan chat, Geico social media wall and trivia.

If you're a Season Pass Member, you can get even more exclusive content like a performance from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders, Bucs team intro video, a national anthem performance video, the coin toss and the signature ship battle video among other features, just by logging in with your account number.

Download the HomeTurf app today and turn your living room into the Raymond James Stadium experience at home.

Download from Apple App Store

Download from Google Play

Related Content

news

Homecoming King! | Shaq Barrett Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Bucs OLB Shaquil Barrett has won his second NFC Defensive Player of the Week award in 19 games as a Buccaneer after punishing his former team with two sacks and a safety in Denver on Sunday
news

2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 4

The Buccaneers sit in sole possession of first place in the NFC South. Was that enough to improve their position in this week's power rankings?
news

Bucs Sign WR Isaac Whitney to Practice Squad

With an open spot on the practice squad and a couple of injury issues in the receiving corps, the Bucs added second-year WR Isaac Whitney to the mix on Wednesday
news

Austin Ekeler, Joey Bosa Lead Talented Chargers into Tampa in Week Four

Scouting Report: Los Angeles may be starting a rookie at quarterback on Sunday but they also have one of the NFL's best pass-catching backs and a dynamic edge-rushing threat…Plus, other key players and strengths and weaknesses for the visiting Chargers

Advertising