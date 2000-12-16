 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brooks and Sapp Share Honor

Warren Sapp and Derrick Brooks are named co-recipients of the 2000 Miller Lite/Buccaneer Player of the Year Award

Dec 15, 2000 at 07:00 PM
brooks12_16_1.jpg

Derrick Brooks also shared the Miller Lite Player of the Year Award with Warren Sapp in 1999

After practice on Saturday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers DT Warren Sapp and LB Derrick Brooks were named co-recipients of the 2000 Miller Lite/Buccaneer Player of the Year Award.

Sapp and Brooks joined Jeff Jackson, the Miller Lite Fan of the Year, after practice to present a check for $2,500 to the Glazer Family Foundation for their participation in the Miller Lite Player of the Year Program.

Sapp, who was selected to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl this week, has racked up a club-record 13.5 sacks, surpassing Hall of Famer Lee Roy Selmon's sack total of 13 set in 1977. A sixth-year pro out of Miami, Sapp ranks fourth in the NFL in sacks and was the 1999 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Brooks, who leads the team with 169 tackles, was also selected to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl this week. A sixth-year pro out of Florida State, Brooks tied the Bucs single-game record and established a career-high with 22 tackles against Buffalo (November 26) en route to earning NFC Defensive Player of the Month honors for the month of November. He was fourth in last years' Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Miller Lite has pledged more than $130,000 to local charities this season. Over the past 12 years, Miller Lite has donated more than $1,000,000 through its Player of the Year Program. Brooks and Sapp were also named co-recipients of the award in 1999.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

