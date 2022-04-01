Succession Plan Was Long-Time Dream for Bruce Arians

Bruce Arians has retired from coaching before, but it didn't stick. This time, Arians is almost certainly hanging up the whistle for good because the transition – for him, for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and particularly for Todd Bowles – is everything he could have hoped for.

A two-time Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year and an owner of multiple Super Bowl rings, including one as the Buccaneers' head coach in 2020, Arians has an extremely impressive resume. It might even draw Hall of Fame attention down the road, and his candidacy would be considerably stronger if he were able to coach the 2022 Buccaneers to another Super Bowl title. But he chose to walk away from that opportunity, and from what is clearly a top contender, because he had another dream that was far more important to him.

"A number of people have already asked, 'Why are you stepping away from the chance to go to the Hall of Fame and win another Super Bowl?'" said Arians during the press conference to announce his transition to a consultant role and the elevation of Todd Bowles to head coach. "Because I don't give a shit about the Hall of Fame. Succession is way more important to me. This has been my dream for a long time. Guys that know me, they knew I wanted one of my guys to take over, and that's more important to me than anything."

Indeed, Arians has talked frequently about how one of his great passions is building up his coaches and helping them find opportunities for bigger roles. And the Buccaneers' outsized success over the past two seasons has led to head coaching interviews for Bowles and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich. In addition, former Buccaneers Inside Linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell was recently hired as the Jacksonville Jaguars' defensive coordinator. At the time, Arians wasn't exactly pleased that neither Bowles nor Leftwich landed one of those jobs for which they interviewed, but he's certainly happy about it now.