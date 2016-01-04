Buc Players Convinced the Future is Bright

"We were 6-6, with a quarter to go," said Head Coach Lovie Smith, who took over the Bucs' helm almost exactly two years ago. "That was progress, to get in position, and things looked pretty bright for us. We weren't quite ready to take that next step then. We will make the corrections, the moves that we have to make in order to finish the 2016 season [in the playoffs].

"When you get to 6-6 in a season, it makes you think that maybe you're a little bit further along and we can get it done, but in the end, we weren't quite there. We're not where we want to be and eventually, we're going to get there. It's a process that you go through. Normally you can't skip any steps along the way. We haven't skipped any steps, but we realize in Year Three, we need to see the results of everything we've been doing."