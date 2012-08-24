 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers 30, Patriots 28

Patriots-Buccaneers

Aug 24, 2012 at 06:09 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Bill Belichick says the New England Patriots still have work to do to get ready for the regular season. It's not clear if that includes more playing time for Tom Brady.

Brady threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown and was sacked twice in his most extensive action of the preseason during a 30-28 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday night.

We obviously got off to a slow start but played a little bit better in the second half,'' Brady said.But we really need to string it together for four quarters in order to beat good teams on the road.''

Belichick said ``we'll worry about next week, next week'' when asked about how much he expects Brady to play in Wednesday's exhibition finale against the New York Giants.

Brady wasn't saying if he'd lobby for more playing time.

Whatever coach decides. ... He's the one that makes all the decisions, so we'll just listen to what he has to say,'' Brady said.And if he says play, we're going to play.''

First-round draft picks Mark Barron and Doug Martin scored touchdowns for Tampa Bay.

Barron intercepted a pass tipped by Ronde Barber and returned it 22 yards for a first-quarter TD. Martin scored on a 1-yard run that finished a game-opening drive led by Bucs quarterback Josh Freeman.

Brady played three quarters in his most extensive action of the preseason, but didn't really get the Patriots offense on track until after Tampa Bay built a 23-7 lead. He finished on a high note, though, throwing a 16-yard touchdown pass to Rob Gronkowski on his final play.

I think it was pretty obvious that we've got a lot of work to do. We've got a long way to go. We didn't perform, I think, to what the level we need to at any area,'' Belichick said.When you can't score offensively and give up a lot of points on defense, nobody can make any plays in the kicking game, then you don't have a real good chance to win. And that's pretty much the way it was tonight.''

Freeman played into the third quarter, finishing 10 of 19 for 102 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. Connor Barth kicked a 56-yard field goal and Kai Forbath added field goals of 51 and 55 yards before Freeman's backup, Dan Orlovsky, tossed an 8-yard scoring pass to Sammie Stroughter in the fourth quarter.

Bucs guard Davin Joseph was carted off the field in the first half with what appeared to be a right knee injury. There was no immediate announcement on his status.

``It doesn't look good, but we'll get an evaluation (Saturday),'' said coach Greg Schiano, who didn't discuss specifics about the two-time Pro Bowl selection's injury.

That's unfortunate,'' Freeman added.Davin is one of our leaders.''

The Patriots (No. 2 in the AP Pro32) traveled to Florida early in the week to practice with the Bucs (No. 26) twice in preparation for the game - workouts that Schiano felt would be especially beneficial to his players because of what they could learn from being on the field with Brady and other veterans who have been vital to New England's success.

Freeman completed passes of 25, 14 and 10 yards to Vincent Jackson on an eight-play, 68-yard drive that Martin finished with a 1-yard TD run. Barron's interception return - one play after Michael Bennett sacked Brady for an 8-yard loss to the New England 7 - made it 14-0 late in the opening quarter.

Brady threw seven passes in New England's preseason opener against New Orleans, then sat out the Patriots' second exhibition against Philadelphia. In what likely will be the most playing time he'll get before the regular season, the two-time Super Bowl MVP completed 13 of 20 passes for 127 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The Bucs, last in the league in sacks with 23 last season, dropped Brady twice and pressured him into bad throws on at least three other occasions.

I thought the guys got after the quarterback pretty well,'' Schiano said.As always that ties together, coverage and pressure.''

Brady directed one scoring drive in the opening half, completing three of four passes for 29 yards on a 12-play, 81-yard march extended by a pass interference penalty on Barber and featuring a 29-yard run by Stevan Ridley. Ridley finished the drive with a 1-yard run, then also played a prominent role in the final possession led by Brady.

Freeman, meanwhile, cooled after hitting five of his first six passes. The Bucs settled for Barth's long field goal after the Patriots turned the ball over on downs at their own 41, and Forbath added his 51-yarder as time expired to hike Tampa Bay's lead to 20-7 at the half.

Barron was the seventh pick in this year's draft, and the former Alabama safety is being counted on to bolster a defense that ranked among the worst in the league a year ago, when the Bucs yielded a franchise-record 494 points. Martin was the 31st pick overall, and is bidding to become the starting running back.

Mark played faster this week. He looked more confident in what he was doing,'' Schiano said.That's what rookies do. They learn and they get better.''

Ryan Mallett followed Brady in the fourth quarter for New England and threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes - 8 yards to Jeremy Ebert and 3 yards to Jesse Holley - to make it close in the final five minutes.

Online: http://bigstory.ap.org/NFL-Pro32 and http://twitter.com/AP-NFL

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2024 Draft Wrap: Big Expectations

The Bucs addressed multiple needs and targeted culture fits in the 2024 NFL Draft, which included several picks designed to help the run game and possible impact players at edge rusher and in the secondary
news

Bucs Draft Overview: The Right Kind of Guys at Positions of Need

The Buccaneers addressed multiple needs in the 2024 NFL Draft and came away with valuable additions that check the character box
news

5 Things to Know About Bucs Day Three Selections 

Get to know the Bucs selections on Day Three of the 2024 NFL Draft
news

Bucs Add 'Slippery' Oregon RB Bucky Irving in Fourth Round

Tampa Bay's first pick in Day three of the 2024 NFL Draft addresses the need for more competition in the backfield, as the 125th selection was used on "quick and explosive Oregon running back Bucky Irving
win monthly prizes, download the app and turn on push alerts to score

Download the Buccaneers app and turn on push alerts for your chance to win

Download the App

Latest Headlines

2024 Draft Wrap: Big Expectations

The Bucs addressed multiple needs and targeted culture fits in the 2024 NFL Draft, which included several picks designed to help the run game and possible impact players at edge rusher and in the secondary

Bucs Draft Overview: The Right Kind of Guys at Positions of Need

The Buccaneers addressed multiple needs in the 2024 NFL Draft and came away with valuable additions that check the character box

5 Things to Know About Bucs Day Three Selections 

Get to know the Bucs selections on Day Three of the 2024 NFL Draft

John Spytek Breaks Down the Bucs' 2024 Draft Class | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Assistant General Manager John Spytek spoke to the media following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft. Spytek discussed what RB Bucky Irving brings to the running back room, the up-coming offensive line competition and all the hard work that goes into the NFL draft.

Bucs Add 'Slippery' Oregon RB Bucky Irving in Fourth Round

Tampa Bay's first pick in Day three of the 2024 NFL Draft addresses the need for more competition in the backfield, as the 125th selection was used on "quick and explosive Oregon running back Bucky Irving

Bucs Tab Versatile Blocker Elijah Klein in Sixth Round

The Buccaneers used their sixth pick in the 2024 NFL draft on UTEP's Elijah Klein, who has extensive starting experience at guard but offers valuable flexibility to fill in at tackle and center, as well

Bucs Conclude 2024 Draft with TE Devin Culp, An "Issue" in Space

Seventh-round TE Devin Culp, another Washington product, could factor into the Bucs' mix at tight end given his elite speed and potential to make plays in space

Bucky Irving Wants to 'Make the Crowd Go Crazy' | Press Conference | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Running Back Bucky Irving spoke to the media after being selected by the Bucs 125th overall in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. RB Irving discussed always making 'the first guy miss', running backs that inspire him and doing 'whatever it takes' to win.

Elijah Klein: 'I'll Hit People As Hard As I Can' | Press Conference | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Guard Elijah Klein spoke to the media after being selected by the Bucs 220th overall in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. G Klein discussed the moment the Bucs called him, the run game being his specialty and being ecstatic to play with QB Baker Mayfield & T Tristan Wirfs.

Devin Culp on Reuniting with Jalen McMillan & Cade Otton | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tight End Devin Culp spoke to the media after being selected by the Bucs 246th overall in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft. TE Culp discussed his training leading up to the NFL draft, what makes Washington's culture so special and using his athleticism at the next level.

View Highlights of Bucky Irving | 2024 NFL Draft

Watch some of Oregon running back Bucky Irving's top plays from his college career.

Watch the #NFLDraft on NFL Network/ESPN2/ABC

Todd Bowles & Jason Licht Call Sixth Round Draft Pick Elijah Klein

Listen as GM Jason Licht and HC Todd Bowles call to select UTEP G Elijah Klein in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Todd Bowles & Jason Licht Call Third Round Draft Pick Tykee Smith

Listen as GM Jason Licht and HC Todd Bowles call to select Georgia DB Tykee Smith in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Watch the #NFLDraft on NFL Network/ESPN2/ABC

Photos of RB Bucky Irving | Bucs Fourth Round Draft Pick

View pictures of Oregon RB Bucky Irving, who Tampa Bay selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

View Highlights of Jalen McMillan | 2024 NFL Draft

Watch some of Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan's top plays from his college career.

Watch the #NFLDraft on NFL Network/ESPN2/ABC

Bucky Irving Pick Selection & Highlights

View reaction and highlights from Oregon RB Bucky Irving.

Photos of TE Devin Culp | Bucs Seventh Round Draft Pick

View pictures of Washington TE Devin Culp, who Tampa Bay selected in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bucs Juice Edge Rush with Second-Round Pick Chris Braswell

Tampa Bay's second-round pick in the 2024 draft is Alabama's Chris Braswell, an ultra-competitive edge rusher who never backs away from a challenge

Bucs Expect High-Level Contributions from Third-Round Pick Tykee Smith

Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith, the first of two third-round picks made by the Bucs on Friday night, could compete immediaely for a job at nickel corner

Bucs Nab "Fluid" Route-Runner Jalen McMillan in Round Three

Tampa Bay adds to its pass-catching corps in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, snagging savvy route -runner Jalen McMillan from Washington's high-powered passing attack
Guess the 2024 Schedule Contest- You could win a gameday getaway, autographed jerseys, or gift cards! - Play Now
Advertising