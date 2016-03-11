Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Agree to Terms with Brent Grimes

The four-time Pro Bowl cornerback is heading to Tampa Bay.

Mar 11, 2016 at 05:05 AM
311-grimes.jpg

On Friday, the Buccaneers announced that they had agreed to terms with free agent cornerback Brent Grimes. It marks the second out-of-town free agent the Buccaneers have landed since players were officially permitted to sign with teams on Wednesday afternoon.

Grimes, 32, has established himself as one of the league's better corners over the past decade. The ten-year pro, who started his career with Atlanta before playing in Miami from 2013 to 2015, has been selected to four Pro Bowls, including the past three in a row. He was considered one of the top cornerbacks to hit free agency by NFL.com in their free agent rankings.

Photos: New Buccaneer Brent Grimes

Pictures from Grimes' career with the Miami Dolphins.

Grimes will be playing under a familiar face in Tampa Bay. He spent five years in Atlanta with Mike Smith, who was the Falcons' Head Coach at the time and became the Bucs' defensive coordinator this offseason. With Smith, Grimes was selected to one Pro Bowl in 2010. The Falcons made the playoffs that same year.

Over the course of his career, Grimes has intercepted 26 passes, including 13 over the past three seasons. He has started 90 games and earned 420 tackles.

The announcement comes after the Bucs signed guard J.R. Sweezy on Thursday and re-signed Doug Martin the day before.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

