Buccaneers Agree to Terms with Brent Grimes

On Friday, the Buccaneers announced that they had agreed to terms with free agent cornerback Brent Grimes. It marks the second out-of-town free agent the Buccaneers have landed since players were officially permitted to sign with teams on Wednesday afternoon.

READ: FIVE THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT GRIMES



Grimes, 32, has established himself as one of the league's better corners over the past decade. The ten-year pro, who started his career with Atlanta before playing in Miami from 2013 to 2015, has been selected to four Pro Bowls, including the past three in a row. He was considered one of the top cornerbacks to hit free agency by NFL.com in their free agent rankings.