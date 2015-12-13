Buccaneers Fall, 24-17, to Saints in Week 14

The Buccaneers were playing catch-up from the get-go. After trailing New Orleans early by 14, they cut the lead to seven. New Orleans booted a field goal before halftime and the Buccaneers responded with a kick of their own to enter the break down by just one score. Both teams scored one touchdown in the second half, but New Orleans led the entire time.

Jameis Winston finished with below 200 passing yards for just the second time in his career, picking up 182. He threw one touchdown to Adam Humphries in the second half and finished the day with 24 rushing yards. Running back Doug Martin was near the 100-yard mark, as seems routine this season, after he picked up 81 rushing yards.

Lavonte David led the Bucs in tackles with 13 while Major Wright and Bruce Carter both finished with eight. Carter performed well filing in for Kwon Alexander, who is serving a four-game suspension.