Buccaneers Fall, 24-17, to Saints in Week 14

The Buccaneers dropped to 6-7 after losing to New Orleans at home in Week 14.

Dec 13, 2015 at 08:05 AM

Photos: Buccaneers vs. Saints, Week 14

Photos from Buccaneers vs. Saints at Raymond James Stadium.

RB Doug Martin, QB Jameis Winston
1 / 80
WR Vincent Jackson
2 / 80
TE Cameron Brate
3 / 80
DT Akeem Spence
4 / 80
LB Danny Lansanah
5 / 80
LB Danny Lansanah
6 / 80
CB Jude Adjei-Barimah
7 / 80
RB Doug Martin
8 / 80
RB Doug Martin
9 / 80
RB Doug Martin
10 / 80
LB Bruce Carter
11 / 80
LB Danny Lansanah
12 / 80
LB Danny Lansanah
13 / 80
CB Jude Adjei-Barimah, DT Akeem Spence
14 / 80
LB Lavonte David
15 / 80
RB Doug Martin
16 / 80
TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins
17 / 80
TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins
18 / 80
QB Jameis Winston
19 / 80
TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins
20 / 80
LB Lavonte David
21 / 80
LB Bruce Carter
22 / 80
CB Jude Adjei-Barimah, LB Lavonte David
23 / 80
S Chris Conte
24 / 80
LB Bruce Carter
25 / 80
LB Bruce Carter
26 / 80
WR Vincent Jackson
27 / 80
WR Vincent Jackson
28 / 80
QB Jameis Winston
29 / 80
QB Jameis Winston
30 / 80
QB Jameis Winston
31 / 80
RB Doug Martin
32 / 80
RB Doug Martin
33 / 80
RB Doug Martin
34 / 80
RB Doug Martin, TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins
35 / 80
Head Coach Lovie Smith
36 / 80
QB Jameis Winston
37 / 80
DT Gerald McCoy
38 / 80
CB Alterraun Verner
39 / 80
LB David, S Wright, S Conte
40 / 80
LB Lavonte David
41 / 80
WR Donteea Dye
42 / 80
DT Akeem Spence
43 / 80
CB Sterling Moore
44 / 80
S Chris Conte
45 / 80
LB Bruce Carter
46 / 80
QB Jameis Winston
47 / 80
RB Charles Sims
48 / 80
RB Charles Sims
49 / 80
RB Charles Sims
50 / 80
RB Charles Sims
51 / 80
RB Doug Martin
52 / 80
QB Jameis Winston
53 / 80
RB Doug Martin
54 / 80
QB Jameis Winston, RB Doug Martin
55 / 80
RB Doug Martin
56 / 80
LB Bruce Carter, S Major Wright
57 / 80
DE Kourtnei Brown
58 / 80
LB Lavonte David
59 / 80
DT Tony McDaniel
60 / 80
DT Tony McDaniel
61 / 80
S Major Wright, S Bradley McDougald
62 / 80
DE Howard Jones
63 / 80
Head Coach Lovie Smith
64 / 80
LB Bruce Carter
65 / 80
LB Bruce Carter
66 / 80
LB Bruce Carter, LB Danny Lansanah
67 / 80
LB Carter, LB David, LB Lansanah
68 / 80
RB Charles Sims
69 / 80
RB Charles Sims
70 / 80
WR Adam Humphries
71 / 80
QB Winston, WR Dye, WR Humphries
72 / 80
WR Adam Humphries, TE Cameron Brate
73 / 80
LB Bruce Carter, LB Lavonte David
74 / 80
CB Alterraun Verner
75 / 80
LB Bruce Carter
76 / 80
LB Bruce Carter
77 / 80
S Major Wright
78 / 80
WR Donteea Dye
79 / 80
S Keith Tandy
80 / 80
The Buccaneers' attempt at a comeback fell short as the team dropped, 24-17, to the Saints at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa in Week 14.

New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees put together an impressive performance, lifting the Saints to victory. Brees completed 31 of 41 passes for 312 yards and two touchdowns, with both scores coming in the first half. He helped the Saints to a 14-0 lead in the first half, the largest margin the Saints would lead by all day.

The Buccaneers were playing catch-up from the get-go. After trailing New Orleans early by 14, they cut the lead to seven. New Orleans booted a field goal before halftime and the Buccaneers responded with a kick of their own to enter the break down by just one score. Both teams scored one touchdown in the second half, but New Orleans led the entire time.

Jameis Winston finished with below 200 passing yards for just the second time in his career, picking up 182. He threw one touchdown to Adam Humphries in the second half and finished the day with 24 rushing yards. Running back Doug Martin was near the 100-yard mark, as seems routine this season, after he picked up 81 rushing yards.

Lavonte David led the Bucs in tackles with 13 while Major Wright and Bruce Carter both finished with eight. Carter performed well filing in for Kwon Alexander, who is serving a four-game suspension.

Following the loss, Tampa Bay drops to 6-7 on the season. Although the division title has been locked up by the Panthers, the Bucs are very-much contenders for one of the two NFC wild card spots. The team has three games left, including one in St. Louis on Thursday. To keep their playoff hopes alive, it's critical for the Bucs to win all three.

