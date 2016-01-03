Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Fall, 38-10, to Panthers in Week 17

The Buccaneers finish the 2015 season with a 6-10 record after dropping to the Panthers in Week 17.

Jan 03, 2016 at 11:33 AM

Photos: Buccaneers vs. Panthers, Week 17

Photos from the Buccaneers' Week 17 matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

QB Jameis Winston
1 / 46
LB Lavonte David
2 / 46
LB Lavonte David, CB Sterling Moore
3 / 46
LB Lavonte David, DT Gerald McCoy
4 / 46
LB Lavonte David
5 / 46
QB Jameis Winston
6 / 46
RB Doug Martin
7 / 46
QB Jameis Winston, C Joe Hawley
8 / 46
RB Doug Martin, WR Russell Shepard
9 / 46
RB Doug Martin
10 / 46
Bucs Sideline
11 / 46
LB Lavonte David
12 / 46
RB Doug Martin
13 / 46
QB Jameis Winston
14 / 46
RB Doug Martin
15 / 46
G Ali Marpet
16 / 46
P Jacob Schum, K Connor Barth
17 / 46
LB Lavonte David
18 / 46
DT Gerald McCoy
19 / 46
Head Coach Lovie Smith
20 / 46
LB Bruce Carter
21 / 46
LB Bruce Carter
22 / 46
DE George Johnson
23 / 46
Bucs Defense
24 / 46
Bucs O-Line
25 / 46
RB Bobby Rainey, LB Jeremiah George
26 / 46
QB Jameis Winston, RB Doug Martin
27 / 46
LB Bruce Carter
28 / 46
DT Gerald McCoy
29 / 46
S Keith Tandy
30 / 46
DT Gerald McCoy, DE Will Gholston
31 / 46
QB Jameis Winston
32 / 46
Bucs O-Line
33 / 46
RB Doug Martin
34 / 46
RB Doug Martin
35 / 46
RB Doug Martin
36 / 46
RB Charles Sims
37 / 46
RB Charles Sims
38 / 46
RB Charles Sims
39 / 46
QB Jameis Winston
40 / 46
LB Lavonte David
41 / 46
LB Lavonte David
42 / 46
LB Lavonte David
43 / 46
LB Lavonte David
44 / 46
RB Doug Martin
45 / 46
TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins
46 / 46
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Buccaneers will finish the 2015 season with a 6-10 record after falling, 38-10, to the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on Sunday. The Buccaneers struggled to contain Cam Newton, who was responsible for four touchdowns and helping his team to 366 yards.

WATCH: BUCS VS. PANTHERS HIGHLIGHTS

The Buccaneers got on the board first with Connor Barth booting a 39-yard field goal, but the Panthers would score 24 unanswered points to head into halftime with a 21-point lead. Carolina would pull away in the second half, adding two more touchdowns.

Jameis Winston finished the day completing 29 passes for 325 and rushing for a touchdown. His rushing score was his sixth of the season, setting a Buccaneer record. Winston reached 4,000 passing yards, joining Newton and Andrew Luck as the only rookie quarterbacks to reach the milestone. In the process, he surpassed Peyton Manning for the third-most passing yards by a rookie in NFL history.

Doug Martin led the team in receptions with four, followed by Charles Sims and Donteea Dye, who each had three. Mike Evans led the team in receiving yards with 54.

READ: HALFTIME REPORT

Martin finished the day with 46 yards, ensuring that he will finish No. 2 in the NFL in rushing this season. He entered the game needed 64 yards to tie Minnesota's Adrian Peterson, who has yet to play in Week 17. Peterson and the Vikings are set to take the field at 8:30 p.m.

The Buccaneers will meet with members of the media at One Buccaneer Place on Monday for the last time before beginning the offseason.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tom Brady Lands at No. 1 on NFL Network's 'Top 100 Players of 2022'

The Buccaneers' 45-year-old reverse aging quarterback cracks the top spot on this year's Top 100 rundown

news

Top 100 Breakdown, Preparation for Week One | Brianna's Blitz

Notable highlights of the week including Buccaneers featured in this year's Top 100 rundown and a focus shift to the start of the 2022 regular season

news

Roster Cuts Looming for Buccaneers

All NFL teams must get their rosters down to the regular-season limit of 53 players by Tuesday afternoon, making this one of the most difficult and emotional junctures on the NFL calendar

news

Takeaways from Bucs at Colts | Preseason Week 3

Top highlights from Saturday's preseason contest with the Indianapolis Colts

Advertising