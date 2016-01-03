Buccaneers Fall, 38-10, to Panthers in Week 17

Photos from the Buccaneers' Week 17 matchup with the Carolina Panthers.
The Buccaneers will finish the 2015 season with a 6-10 record after falling, 38-10, to the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on Sunday. The Buccaneers struggled to contain Cam Newton, who was responsible for four touchdowns and helping his team to 366 yards.
The Buccaneers got on the board first with Connor Barth booting a 39-yard field goal, but the Panthers would score 24 unanswered points to head into halftime with a 21-point lead. Carolina would pull away in the second half, adding two more touchdowns.
Jameis Winston finished the day completing 29 passes for 325 and rushing for a touchdown. His rushing score was his sixth of the season, setting a Buccaneer record. Winston reached 4,000 passing yards, joining Newton and Andrew Luck as the only rookie quarterbacks to reach the milestone. In the process, he surpassed Peyton Manning for the third-most passing yards by a rookie in NFL history.
Doug Martin led the team in receptions with four, followed by Charles Sims and Donteea Dye, who each had three. Mike Evans led the team in receiving yards with 54.
Martin finished the day with 46 yards, ensuring that he will finish No. 2 in the NFL in rushing this season. He entered the game needed 64 yards to tie Minnesota's Adrian Peterson, who has yet to play in Week 17. Peterson and the Vikings are set to take the field at 8:30 p.m.
The Buccaneers will meet with members of the media at One Buccaneer Place on Monday for the last time before beginning the offseason.