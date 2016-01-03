Buccaneers Fall, 38-10, to Panthers in Week 17

Jameis Winston finished the day completing 29 passes for 325 and rushing for a touchdown. His rushing score was his sixth of the season, setting a Buccaneer record. Winston reached 4,000 passing yards, joining Newton and Andrew Luck as the only rookie quarterbacks to reach the milestone. In the process, he surpassed Peyton Manning for the third-most passing yards by a rookie in NFL history.

Doug Martin led the team in receptions with four, followed by Charles Sims and Donteea Dye, who each had three. Mike Evans led the team in receiving yards with 54.

Martin finished the day with 46 yards, ensuring that he will finish No. 2 in the NFL in rushing this season. He entered the game needed 64 yards to tie Minnesota's Adrian Peterson, who has yet to play in Week 17. Peterson and the Vikings are set to take the field at 8:30 p.m.