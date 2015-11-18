Buccaneers Hope to Snap Eagles' Streak

The 1995 meeting in Philadelphia was yet another season-opener, and the Bucs won easily, 21-6. Trent Dilfer, making his first opening-day start, hit WR Horace "Hi-C" Copeland on a 64-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and the Bucs' defense would sack Randall Cunningham five times. One of those belonged to Warren Sapp, playing in his first regular-season game against a team that had passed him over in the draft in favor of Mike Mamula. When the Bucs went back to Philadelphia four years later it was McNabb's turn to make his NFL debut after Tampa Bay's defense chased starter Doug Pederson from the game. Sapp led a nine-sack attack with three takedowns, with Chidi Ahanotu also getting three and Marcus Jones adding two. The Bucs won, 19-5.

The aforementioned flurry of Bucs-Eagles meetings from 2000-02 capped the series for a while, until the Eagles returned to Tampa in 2006. This game also provided one of the more memorable moments in franchise history when Matt Bryant won it with a team-record 62-yard field goal at the end of regulation. Coincidentally, the 2012 rematch in Tampa also ended in a 23-21 final on a last-minute score, although this time it was Nick Foles-to-Jeremy Maclin one-yard touchdown pass with two seconds left that gave visiting Philadelphia the win. The Eagles won another game in Philly in 2009, 33-14, over a winless Buccaneer club in Week Five. McNabb completed 16 of 21 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns and nearly compiled a perfect passer rating (157.2). His favorite target was WR Jeremy Maclin, who caught six passes for 142 yards and two scores, one a 51-yarder on Philadelphia's second play from scrimmage. The most recent meeting between the two teams was in Tampa in 2013. This one also sent the Bucs to 0-5 on the season, though the Bucs did take a 17-14 lead into halftime on the strength of two Vincent Jackson touchdowns. Foles had another big day, though, and his third touchdown pass of the day (the second to DeSean Jackson) sealed the game in the fourth quarter as Philadelphia prevailed, 31-20.