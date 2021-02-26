Buccaneers Host Third Annual Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic

Over 1,200 athletes representing 13 different counties in the state of Florida gathered at the Tournament SportsPlex of Tampa Bay for the third annual Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic, presented by AdventHealth. It is the largest sanctioned girl's flag football tournament in the nation and is usually held at the Buccaneers training facility. This year, due to COVID-19 concerns, the round-robin style tourney was moved off-site but still kicked off without a hitch.

To celebrate the third iteration of the program, Buccaneers Co-Owner and President of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Darcie Glazer Kassewitz was on hand, along with Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and both assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust and assistant strength and conditioning coach Maral Javadifar, fresh off becoming the first two female coaches to win a Super Bowl. They spoke to the athletes in attendance after the first day of tournament play and the message was all about the limitless possibilities for women in football.

"The only thing that you need to ensure that you build up is that belief in yourself and that confidence that you can do anything," said Mayor Castor. "Do you think the coaches here when they grew up watching football on TV that they ever thought they would have an opportunity to coach NFL team? They didn't know that because they didn't see it, they didn't see any women standing on the sidelines but now you get to see them standing on the sidelines, you get to see them as coaches in the NFL and you can be the first players in the NFL, if that's what your dream is and you're committed to work hard enough to get there."