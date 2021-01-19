 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
BUCCANEERS MAKE ROSTER MOVES 1-19-21

Jan 19, 2021 at 03:57 PM

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today signed linebacker Deone Bucannon from their practice squad to their active roster and placed linebacker Jack Cichy on the Reserve/Injured list. Tampa Bay also designated running back Kenjon Barner for return from the Reserve/Injured list, allowing him to resume practicing with the team. The Buccaneers have a 21-day window to return Barner to the active roster.

Bucannon (6-1, 211) was elevated from Tampa Bay's practice squad for each of the team's two playoff games, appearing on special teams. He has played in 84 career regular season games, making 57 starts, playing both linebacker and safety over his career. The Oakland native has recorded 420 career tackles (28 for loss), 15 quarterback hits, 12 passes defensed, 7.0 sacks, seven forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and two interceptions. He entered the league as a first-round selection (No. 27 overall) by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Washington State. Bucannon played five seasons in Arizona (2014-18) before splitting the 2019 season between the Buccaneers and New York Giants.

In addition, the team signed G Nick Leverett to their practice squad.

Leverett (6-4, 310) spent the entirety of the 2020 regular season on the Buccaneers practice squad after originally entering the league as a college free agent with Tampa Bay last offseason. The Salisbury, North Carolina, native spent four years at North Carolina Central (2015-18) prior to becoming a grad transfer at Rice in 2019. He was named All-Conference USA honorable mention in his lone season with the Owls. Leverett wears No. 60 for Tampa Bay.  

-BUCCANEERS-

