Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers' Offense on Record Pace

The Buccaneers' offense is set to break the franchise record for total yards in a single season.

Dec 28, 2015 at 03:45 AM

On Sunday, the Buccaneers have an opportunity to hand the Carolina Panthers their second loss of the season and potentially boot them from the top seed in the NFC. Whether or not the Bucs come out victorious against their division rival, a significant franchise record is set to be broken.

READ: WINSTON SEEKS BOUNCE-BACK IN SEASON FINALE

With 193 yards on Sunday, the Buccaneers' offense could break the team's record for offensive yards in a single season. The record was set in 2012 when the Bucs earned 5,820 yards. The 2015 Buccaneers' offense currently has 5,628 yards.

Based on the Bucs' production this season, the record is likely to fall. The Bucs average 375 yards of offense per game and have finished with 200 yards or more in each of their 15 games thus far.

When comparing total yards, the Buccaneers have had one of the best offenses in the league this season. Their 375 yards per game are the seventh-most in the league, climbing significantly from their No. 30 finish a year ago.

WATCH: BUCS VS. BEARS HIGHLIGHTS

If the Buccaneers finish the season with the NFL's seventh-ranked offense, it would be the highest finish in team history. The only time the team has finished inside the top 10 was 2012, when they finished No. 9, according to Pro Football Reference. The team is ranked No. 4 in the league in rushing, 19th in points scored and 20th in passing with one game remaining.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

