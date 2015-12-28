Buccaneers' Offense on Record Pace

Based on the Bucs' production this season, the record is likely to fall. The Bucs average 375 yards of offense per game and have finished with 200 yards or more in each of their 15 games thus far.

When comparing total yards, the Buccaneers have had one of the best offenses in the league this season. Their 375 yards per game are the seventh-most in the league, climbing significantly from their No. 30 finish a year ago.