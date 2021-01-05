 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

BUCCANEERS SIGN C.J. PROSISE TO PRACTICE SQUAD

Jan 05, 2021 at 01:36 PM

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today signed running back C.J. Prosise to their practice squad.

Prosise (6-1, 225) played in 10 games with the Houston Texans this season after spending the previous four years with the Seattle Seahawks (2016-19). Over 35 career games, he has rushed 75 times for 283 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 41 receptions for 411 yards (10.0 avg.) and one touchdown. Prosise entered the league as a third-round selection by the Seahawks in the 2016 NFL Draft. A native of Petersburg, Virginia, Prosise played collegiately at Notre Dame.

In addition, the Buccaneers released cornerback Mazzi Wilkins from their practice squad.

-BUCCANEERS-

