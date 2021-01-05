BUCCANEERS SIGN C.J. PROSISE TO PRACTICE SQUAD

Prosise (6-1, 225) played in 10 games with the Houston Texans this season after spending the previous four years with the Seattle Seahawks (2016-19). Over 35 career games, he has rushed 75 times for 283 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 41 receptions for 411 yards (10.0 avg.) and one touchdown. Prosise entered the league as a third-round selection by the Seahawks in the 2016 NFL Draft. A native of Petersburg, Virginia, Prosise played collegiately at Notre Dame.