Buccaneers Sign CB Josh Robinson

Robinson's signing follows those on Friday of cornerback Brent Grimes and defensive end Robert Ayers, the former of whom met with the media on Monday morning in an introductory press conference. While Ayers provides the Buccaneers with some much needed pass-rush help up front, Grimes and Robinson give the secondary a significant boost of talent and experience. The Buccaneers also re-signed safety Chris Conte on Sunday.

Originally a third-round pick out of Central Floria in 2012, Robinson became an unrestricted free agent after four years with the Minnesota Vikings, the last of which was limited to five games by a pectoral injury suffered in the summer. In his three previous Viking campaigns, he played in 42 games with 21 starts and recorded 146 tackles, five interceptions, 15 passes defensed and a forced fumble. In 2014, his most recent complete season, Robinson picked off three passes to go with 40 tackles in 16 games and five starts.