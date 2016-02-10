Buccaneers' Unsung Heroes in 2015

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not return to the playoffs in 2015, but they did get a number of individual efforts that bode well for the near future. Since the end of the season, we have taken "A Closer Look" at some of those players, including Winston, Martin, Alexander and such O-Linemen as Pro Bowler Logan Mankins and impressive rookies Donovan Smith and Ali Marpet. As we begin to turn our attention to 2016, we also want to recognize some of the Buccaneers who succeeded in 2015 under a lesser spotlight. These are not your franchise quarterback or your Pro Bowl running back. These are players who exceeded expectations in 2015 and put themselves in a position to earn a bigger role next fall.