Buccaneers, Vincent Jackson & UnitedHealthcare Team Up to Help Military Veteran in Honor of Salute to Service Week

Jackson himself has taken up a special mission to aid military families in the Tampa Bay community after he enjoyed a five-year playing career with the Buccaneers. Tampa's strong military ties even inspired the launch of his foundation in 2012.

"I'm a military brat myself," Jackson said. "My mother and my father both served in the armed forces. My dad was in the Army for 21 years so I know what military folks go through. I know what the families go through so for me to pay it forward is something near and dear to my heart by serving these men and women and their families."

The Buccaneers also added a little more fun to the morning with a surprise before the work began for the day. Executive Director of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Brian Bell presented Wickliffe and his wife with two tickets to the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami, much to the surprise of Ed. The couple was grateful not only for the surprise, but primarily for the time and effort they saw in all the volunteers through the project. No stranger to being on the giving end, they were on the receiving end of a pay-it-forward effort this time.

"I take it very personally," Wickliffe said. "It makes me emotional to even think about it. My wife and I have volunteered ourselves from time to time. But we never expected to need to have any of that returned. The way I look at it, it's almost like a karma thing. We've volunteered a little time of our own and boy, look at this. What a return."