Buccaneers vs. Redskins Pregame Report

"I think it's always good when you have a history where you have won the year before, so we know we can do it," said Buccaneers Head Coach Lovie Smith of his team's return to FedExField. "It's a hostile environment and all of that, but beyond that we're going to have to do the things that allow you to win games. Last year, a takeaway early on got us in position where we could do some things and we'll need that this year, too."

Tampa Bay's defense didn't produce a rash of turnovers against Jacksonville two weeks ago, but it did provide the game's turning point with DE Jacquies Smith's touchdown return of a fumble caused by DE George Johnson. The Bucs had two takeaways in that 38-31 victory and, just as importantly, didn't turn it over once. That the Jaguars were still alive until Vincent Jackson hauled in an onside kick attempt indicates that the defense, while on the right track, can still produce more.