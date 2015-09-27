Buccaneers vs. Texans Pregame Report

"Every running attack is better when you have a guy like Arian Foster carrying the ball," said Buccaneers Head Coach Lovie Smith. "When things aren't going the way you like you have to lean back on your running game. We feel like that will be a big emphasis for them. It doesn't matter who the tailback is. We have to just be sound in our gaps and not let them get both the run and pass going."

The Texans haven't had much luck running the football through the first two weeks, ranking 24th in the NFL in yards per game and 23rd in yards per carry. The absence of Foster, who is battling back from a groin injury, has obviously played a significant role in those struggles. Chris Polk, who leads the Texans with 60 rushing yards on 19 carries, will start in Foster's place. The team also got good news on pass-catching back Jonathan Grimes, who was on the injury report all week but has been cleared to play. No matter who gets the carries, the Buccaneers hope to stop them early so that they can put more pressure on the quarterback.