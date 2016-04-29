Buccaneers Waive Eight Players

The roster moves weren't strictly necessary in order to create room for the final two days of the draft. The Buccaneers began the draft with 74 rostered players, which increased to 75 with the selection of Hargreaves in the first round, and are allowed up to 90 during the offseason. At the moment, Tampa Bay has seven more picks to execute on Friday and Saturday, which could go up or down a bit if additional trades are made.

However, the Bucs likely wanted some additional room to sign undrafted free agents at the conclusion of the seventh round on Saturday night. Also, the team just finished a three-day mini-camp, which gave Dirk Koetter's coaching staff a better opportunity to evaluate the players on the roster.