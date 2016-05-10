Buccaneers Winging It with Dan Vitale

Indeed, Vitale will likely be referred to as an H-back quite often on those aforementioned NFL broadcasts, as that generally denotes a tight end who lines up a bit back from the line of scrimmage and has some of the same responsibilities described above. The H-back often goes in motion, has to block a lot but is still a threat to break out in a pass route. Vitale's role might end up a little more complex than that. For now, we know the general idea of what the Buccaneers think they can do with their newest offensive weapon; we won't know the specifics until Dirk Koetter unleashes his playbook in September. And, of course, the idea will be to keep opposing defenses guessing from game to game and from play to play. That's the power of a versatile offensive position, like that of a tight end but with even more possibilities.