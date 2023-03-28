Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dates Announced for Bucs' 2023 Offseason Program

The Bucs' 2023 offseason workout schedule has been set

Mar 28, 2023 at 08:57 AM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

The 2023 NFL Draft is just over a month away and the first wave of free agency has commenced. The offseason continues for all 32 teams around the league and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offseason workout schedule has been released. There are many changes still to come for the franchise, but OTA storylines will soon monopolize headlines. How has the offense shifted with Dave Canales' imprint? How are the rookies acclimating to the NFL? Who is generating splash plays during practice? Here is a rundown of dates for football enthusiasts to keep an eye on:

The Bucs' first offseason workout will come on April 17, followed by their organized team activities (OTAs) on May 23-25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6 and June 8.

Upon completion of OTAs, the Bucs will hold their mandatory mini camp from June 13-15.

Each club's official, voluntary nine-week offseason program is conducted in three phases:

  • Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only.
  • Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.
  • Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs". No live contact is allowed, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

