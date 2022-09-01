53-Man Roster: Three Questions on Defense

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers formed their initial 53-man roster of 2022 on Tuesday, but many lingering questions still persist. After final cuts, the ensuing roster is subject to change over the coming days as trades commence and shuffles occur.

Comprehensively, there are conclusions than can be drawn from the current – although, not finalized – 53-man roster. For the Buccaneers defense, the club added both speed and size to fortify the unit. Their goal will be to dominate at the point of attack, out-leveraging blockers. With Joe Tryon-Shoyinka's full-time role as a 3-4 outside linebacker, he adds another dimension to the Buccaneers' defensive arsenal with his speed-to-power conversion. On the back end, several new versatile weapons have optimized growth in the secondary.

Over the next few days, we are going to look at some of the remaining questions in all three phases of the game regarding the 53-man roster, focusing on the defense in today's breakdown. Last season, the Buccaneers brought back all starters and finished in the top 10 in nearly every statistical defensive category. The 2022 season ushers in change for Tampa Bay. The club lost Jordan Whitehead (Jets), Ndamukong Suh (unsigned free agent) and Jason Pierre-Paul (unsigned free agent). Replacing Whitehead, an established veteran, will not be an easy task, but signing Keanu Neal and Logan Ryan, paired with Antoine Winfield Jr.'s versatility, will help solidify the secondary.

Without JPP in the lineup, Tryon-Shoyinka has emerged in his newfound full-time role. He had four sacks last year while playing only 49 percent of snaps from various spots, and his development during the offseason could be the key to unlocking the unit's potential. Vita Vea, the club's anchor in the interior, will have a new linemate in three-technique Akiem Hicks. First-year player Logan Hall will join the rotation and provide an interior pass rush element that the team has lacked.

As the Buccaneers prepare for the regular season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, here are a few questions we still have about the defense.

What will the safety rotation look like?

The Buccaneers will enter the season with changes on the back end. Tampa Bay signed both Neal and Ryan to help fill the Whitehead void. Both Ryan and Neal have the flexibility to play in the box and can line up deep, as a single-high in the post. That tandem has allowed Winfield to cross-train at both free safety and slot corner. Winfield is a Swiss Army knife that can line up deep, blitz, cover slot receivers and disrupt vs. the run. Mike Edwards provides an upside with exceptional "ball hawk" skills and has been utilized as a rotational safety and as a slot corner in nickel packages. He has seven interceptions over the past two years, the most by any Buccaneer during that span and most notably with limited playing time (57 percent). Throughout the offseason, Edwards has accompanied Winfield in the starting defense, stacking his resume. With the addition of Neal and Ryan, the Bucs have used some looks with three safeties on the field, complicating a quarterback's pre-snap read.

Bowles dials up defensive schemes that disguise to keep offenses off balance. In many instances, the play will look a certain way to the opposing quarterback, and once the ball is snapped, a differing outcome materializes.

Throughout camp, the secondary garnered recognition for a plethora of highlight plays on the back end. Having multiple players on the field with a diverse skillset will cultivate creative packages and a defensive advantage for Tampa Bay against a slew of high-powered offensive attacks lining the 2022 slate. Bowles already presents a variety of blitz packages, but then add in several multi-faceted safeties paroling the field, and a nightmare will potentially unravel for top-tier offenses. The question mark on every play is where the players will line up at and will the continuity form as a collective unit? With new acquisitions rotating into the lineup, the greatest concern is cohesion. Time will provide answers.

How will the revamped defensive line shake out?

Vita Vea is the incumbent starter at nose tackle, covering both gaps inside. He takes on double teams and consistently overwhelms guards and centers around the league. His counterpart, Will Gholston has his role entrenched as a solid strongside run defender. Gholston primarily comes off the field in sub, nickel packages. He played 43 percent of snaps last year as the club incorporated more nickel (extra defensive back on the field) to combat 11 personnel. Gholston effectively shoots gaps against the pass, collapsing the pocket. He totaled a career-high 4.5 sacks in 2021.

The mystery is continuity, as vested veteran Akiem Hicks joins the crew along with rookie Logan Hall. Hall has had a quiet offseason for the Buccaneers but comes with a high ceiling. Coaches have praised Hall's "3-4 prototype measurables" - 6'6, 290 pounds and a sub-five 40-yard dash. Hall possesses the athleticism to slip by offensive linemen and penetrate gaps in the run game, along with a lethal swim move to shed blockers at the line of scrimmage. He plays light on his feet as a pass rusher and with development at the pro level, he can become an integral part of the Bucs' defensive rotation. In June, the Bucs' signed Hicks to a one-year deal to bolster the defensive front. As an established veteran, Hicks has played in 138 NFL games with 110 starts and has 40.5 sacks over his tenure. The 6'3, 335-pound Hicks adds obvious size to the line. Suh accounted for a vast majority of defensive snaps in 2021 for the Bucs and played a large role in forcing opposing teams to abandon the run, becoming one-dimensional. Vea and Suh created a powerful force up front versus the run, and Hicks now joins the mix. Bowles is known for his mastery at utilizing multiple looks up front with creative blitzes/stunts to neutralize the opposition. The incorporation of both Hicks and Hall will provide insight on synergy along the defensive front as the regular season kicks off.

Who will be at the forefront in generating pressure from the second level?

With the additions to the defensive line who will hopefully eat up blockers, the linebackers will be free to roam. The Bucs led the league in quarterback hits last year with 140 (regular season and playoffs) and the team will strive to continue the lofty trend in 2022. Both Tampa Bay's inside and outside linebackers have been effective in getting to the quarterback in recent years. Shaquil Barrett amassed 22 quarterback hits and 10.0 sacks in 2021, spearheading the Bucs' unit. He has totaled 37.5 sacks from 2019-21, registering a single-season franchise record in 2019 with 19.5. Moving to the inside, Lavonte David is one of two players in NFL history with 1,000-plus tackles, 20.0 sacks, and 10 interceptions through eight career seasons, joining Hall of Famer Ray Lewis. His complement, Devin White, leads the league in inside linebacker quarterback hits from 2020-21 with 34. Additionally, he ranks atop the hierarchy in sacks from the interior during the same time span. His sack count took a dip last season with 3.5, and both White and the coaching staff have emphasized the desire for an increased number this year. All have dominated the field throughout training camp with countless momentum-shifting plays.