Antonio Brown Activated from COVID List

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have activated wide receiver Antonio Brown from the reserve/COVID-19 list, clearing the way for Brown to play in their Week Four contest at New England on Sunday.

Brown went on the list on September 22 and missed the Buccaneers' Week Three game at Los Angeles. In the first two games of the season, he caught six passes for 138 yards and one touchdown and was the team's most effective deep threat, averaging 23.0 yards per game.

The Buccaneers also activated wide receiver Travis Jonsen from the practice squad/COVID list. To keep him on the 16-man practice squad, the team released guard Jonathan Hubbard from that unit.

Brown's return is timely as the Bucs' receiving corps was thinned on Wednesday by the placement of third-year wideout Scotty Miller on injured reserve. Miller had seen significantly more snaps in Brown's absence in Week Three and like his veteran teammate is a deep threat given his top-level speed.

Through three weeks, the Buccaneers have the NFL's second-ranked passing attack, averaging 349.7 yards per game. They will face the league's fifth-ranked pass defense on Sunday in New England and are definitely a more potent unit with Brown in the mix.