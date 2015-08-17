Bucs Add Cherilus After Dotson Injury

That's more starts than the six offensive tackles currently on the Buccaneers roster have combined. Dotson has started 49 games, while Patrick Omameh opened 16 contests in 2014, but at right guard. The rest of the Bucs' depth at the position is made up of second-year man Kevin Pamphile (two starts in 2014), rookie Donovan Smith and second-year players Edawn Coughman and Reid Fragel, neither of whom owns an NFL start.

Smith and Pamphile were competing for the left tackle job and were listed as co-starters on the team's first depth chart. Pamphile started at left tackle in the preseason opener but Smith also played extensively. The team may look to those two as a potential starting tackle combo during Dotson's absence, but Cherilus at the very least will add experienced depth and another potential starter.