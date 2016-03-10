Bucs Add J.R. Sweezy to Offensive Front

The 6-5, 298-pound Sweezy played defensive end at North Carolina State but converted to offense after arriving in Seattle as a 2012 seventh-round pick. In the four years since, he has started 49 games, including 46 of a possible 48 at right guard the last three seasons. Sweezy also started all 10 of Seattle's playoff games over the past four years, including Super Bowls XLVIII and XLIX.

Since Sweezy became a full-time starter in 2013, he has helped the Seahawks' offense lead the NFL over the last three years with an average of 150.4 rushing yards per game. Seattle also has the league's best yards-per-carry figure over that span, at 4.71, as well as 44 rushing touchdowns. Sweezy certainly has experience blocking for one of the NFL's top running backs, as he helped open holes for Marshawn Lynch, a Pro Bowl selection in both 2013 and 2014.