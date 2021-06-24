Bucs to Open Training Camp on July 25, Practice in Front of Fans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return to training camp on July 25 as reigning Super Bowl champions and, unlike last summer, they'll have fans on hand to cheer them on as they begin their title defense.

On Thursday, the Buccaneers announced their 2021 training camp dates, which include 16 practices that will have fans in attendance at the AdventHealth Training Center. In 2020, the team could not allow fans into camp practices due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, fans are permitted but the number each day is capped due to ongoing health and safety protocols; as a result, there will be no access for general public viewing and attendance will be limited to season pass members, luxury suite owners, Stadium Club members, premium seat holders and sponsors, prioritized by tenure on a first-come basis.

"We are thrilled to welcome back our most tenured season pass members and our great corporate partners to AdventHealth Training Center for training camp this year as we continue preparations for this much-anticipated follow up to last year's historic season," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "With the return of fans to training camp and a sold-out crowd for the upcoming season at Raymond James Stadium, the excitement surrounding Buccaneers football is stronger than ever. The energy that the fans bring to our team creates a special atmosphere that our players feed off of and we can't wait to see that passion on display once again."

Those unable to attend practices can still view the beginning of each of those 16 workouts through the team's "Training Camp Live" show, which will be carried on Buccaneers.com as well as the Bucs' YouTube channel, Facebook page and app.

The Buccaneers will open camp with a practice on Sunday, July 25, beginning at 8:30 a.m., with Season Pass Members in attendance. There are nine practices designated for Season Pass Members as well as four for Stadium Club Members. The Buccaneers will also have a special practice viewing for "Women of Red," the team's female-focused fan club on August 6, hold Military Day presented by USAA on August 5 and conduct its annual Special Olympics Day on August 9. All practices will begin at 8:30 a.m.