Bucs to Open Training Camp on July 25, Practice in Front of Fans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return to training camp on July 25 as reigning Super Bowl champions and, unlike last summer, they'll have fans on hand to cheer them on as they begin their title defense.
On Thursday, the Buccaneers announced their 2021 training camp dates, which include 16 practices that will have fans in attendance at the AdventHealth Training Center. In 2020, the team could not allow fans into camp practices due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, fans are permitted but the number each day is capped due to ongoing health and safety protocols; as a result, there will be no access for general public viewing and attendance will be limited to season pass members, luxury suite owners, Stadium Club members, premium seat holders and sponsors, prioritized by tenure on a first-come basis.
"We are thrilled to welcome back our most tenured season pass members and our great corporate partners to AdventHealth Training Center for training camp this year as we continue preparations for this much-anticipated follow up to last year's historic season," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "With the return of fans to training camp and a sold-out crowd for the upcoming season at Raymond James Stadium, the excitement surrounding Buccaneers football is stronger than ever. The energy that the fans bring to our team creates a special atmosphere that our players feed off of and we can't wait to see that passion on display once again."
Those unable to attend practices can still view the beginning of each of those 16 workouts through the team's "Training Camp Live" show, which will be carried on Buccaneers.com as well as the Bucs' YouTube channel, Facebook page and app.
The Buccaneers will open camp with a practice on Sunday, July 25, beginning at 8:30 a.m., with Season Pass Members in attendance. There are nine practices designated for Season Pass Members as well as four for Stadium Club Members. The Buccaneers will also have a special practice viewing for "Women of Red," the team's female-focused fan club on August 6, hold Military Day presented by USAA on August 5 and conduct its annual Special Olympics Day on August 9. All practices will begin at 8:30 a.m.
Here is the complete list of training camp practices open to season pass members and other groups in July and August:
- Sunday, July 25: Season Pass Members
- Monday, July 26: Stadium Club Members
- Tuesday, July 27: Season Pass Members
- Wednesday, July 28: Season Pass Members
- Friday, July 30: Season Pass Members
- Saturday, July 31: Season Pass Members
- Sunday, August 1: Season Pass Members
- Tuesday, August 3: Season Pass Members
- Thursday, August 5: Military Day presented by USAA
- Friday, August 6: Women of Red
- Saturday, August 7: Stadium Club Members
- Monday, August 9: Community Day – Special Olympics/Arians Foundation
- Tuesday, August 10: Stadium Club Members
- Wednesday, August 11: Season Pass Members
- Tuesday, August 17: Stadium Club Members
- Wednesday, August 18: Season Pass Members
All 16 practices are currently scheduled to be held on the outdoor practice fields, which will feature covered bleachers for those in attendance. The first practice in which players will be permitted to wear pads will be on Saturday, July 31 and that will be part of a league-wide initiative called "Training Camp: Back Together Saturday." The August 17 and 18 dates will be joint practices with the Tennessee Titans prior to the two teams meeting for a preseason game at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, August 21.
Members who wish to attend a Buccaneers training camp practice will be required to secure a digital ticket for that day through their Ticketmaster account manager. There will be a $5 reservation fee for each ticket, with the proceeds going to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation, which seeks to uplift the community, inspire youth and foster social change.
Free parking will be available in the lots adjacent to the AdventHealth Training Center, which will open 1.5 hours before the start of practice. Fans will not be allowed to bring bags into practice with the exception of small clutch-style purses and diaper bags.
Buccaneers fans will be able to purchase official team merchandise from the Fanatics Buccaneers Team Store that will be located on-site during training camp. The Fan Activation Zone will include local food offerings and appearances by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders and Captain Fear. Additional activities include the Jr. Bucs Kids Zone, the Bucs Street Team RV and various Buccaneers sponsor activations.