Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Anthony Chesley and Ulysees Gilbert Activated For Monday Night Game

To help a couple depleted positions on defense, the Buccaneers have elevated CB Anthony Chesley and ILB Ulysees Gilbert from the practice squad, making them available to play on Monday night against the Saints

Dec 05, 2022 at 04:00 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Helmet Roster Move 2

With a number of key defenders on the injury report and uncertain for Monday night's game against the New Orleans Saints, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have elevated cornerback Anthony Chesley and inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert from the practice squad. Both are now eligible to play against the Saints.

Teams can only elevate any specific player from the practice squad three times during the regular season, and these are the final options for both Chesley and Gilbert. Chesley was activated in Weeks Six and Seven and this will be the third straight elevation for Gilbert.

Chesley gives the Buccaneers another option in the secondary, where they are likely to be without starting safeties Mike Edwards and Antoine Winfield Jr. as well as third corner Sean Murphy-Bunting. All three were designated as doubtful for Monday night on the final injury report of the week. Defensive linemen Vita Vea and Akiem Hicks were also listed as questionable.

Gilbert gives the Buccaneers a fourth off-ball linebacker for the game. The team typically keeps two reserves at the position active in order to back up starters Lavonte David and Devin White. The Bucs have been carrying only one reserve (Olakunle Fatukasi) on the active roster since rookie J.J. Russell was waived on November 26.

The NFL introduced the elevation option in 2020, which allows teams to activate up to two players from their practice squad for each game. After the game, elevated players automatically revert to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers.

Chesley (6-0, 190) was signed to the Buccaneers' practice squad on September 1, two days after he had been waived by Indianapolis in the final roster cuts. Originally an undrafted free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals out of Coastal Carolina in 2019, he split his rookie year between the practice squads in Cincinnati and Houston. Chesley landed on the Texans' practice squad again in 2020 and played in three games after game-day elevations. He signed with the Colts in 2021 and, between a two-month stint on the active roster and a couple more practice squad elevations, saw action in nine regular-season contests. In his 12 games played overall he has recorded seven tackles and a fumble recovery.

Gilbert (6-0, 230) was signed to the Buccaneers' practice squad on October 11. Originally a sixth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019, Gilbert has played in 29 regular-season games and has recorded 26 tackles.

Related Content

news

Logan Ryan Activated from Injured Reserve

The Buccaneers activated veteran safety Logan Ryan from injured reserve on Monday afternoon, making him eligible to play in the game against New Orleans later that evening

news

Logan Ryan Designated to Return from IR

The Bucs have designated S Logan Ryan to return from injured reserve, which means he can return to practice immediately and could be activated within the next three weeks

news

Bucs Make Multiple Adjustments to Practice Squad

The Buccaneers have re-signed rookie ILB J.J. Russell among a quartet of moves on Tuesday regarding their practice squad roster

news

Bucs Activate Giovani Bernard, Downgrade Leonard Fournette

The Buccaneers activated RB Giovani Bernard from injured reserve on Saturday while also downgrading RB Leonard Fournette to out for Sunday's game…In addition, ILB J.J. Russell was waived and ILB Ulysees Gilbert was elevated from the practice squad

news

Giovani Bernard Designated to Return from IR

Veteran RB Giovani Bernard has been designated to return from injured reserve and could be activated to the 53-man roster at any time over the next three weeks

news

Bucs Elevate Ulysees Gilbert, Ryan Smith for Munich Game

The Buccaneers used their two practice squad elevation options in Week 10 to round out the inside linebacker position and add a strong special teams player to the mix

news

Bucs Promote John Molchon, J.J. Russell to Active Roster

The Bucs signed G John Molchon and ILB J.J. Russell off their practice squad on Wednesday, then used the open spots on that latter unit to bring back OLB JoJo Ozougwu and T Justin Skule

news

Bucs Waive T Fred Johnson

The Bucs waived offensive tackle Fred Johnson on Monday after he had appeared in five games and saw limited action on special teams

news

Bucs Bring Back Tyler Johnson, Ryan Smith

Former Buccaneers WR Tyler Johnson and CB Ryan Smith have been re-signed to the team's practice squad, while OLB Shaquil Barrett has officially been placed on injured reserve

news

Torn Achilles Brings Premature End to Shaq Barrett's Season

The Buccaneers will be without their leading sack producer of the last four seasons for the remainder of 2022 as an Achilles tendon injury suffered on Thursday night will land OLB Shaq Barrett on injured reserve

news

Bucs Promote S Nolan Turner to Active Roster

Rookie safety Nolan Turner has been signed to the active roster off the practice squad, a move that helps address an injury-induced shortage in the Bucs' secondary

Advertising