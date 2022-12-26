Chris Godwin Reels In Another Bucs Legend

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Arizona Cardinals, 19-16, on Sunday, capping the NFL's first-ever Christmas triple-header and in the process notching their first overtime win since last December against Buffalo. The Buccaneers rallied from a 16-6 deficit in the fourth quarter, marking the fourth time this season they have scored 10 or more points in the fourth quarter in a victory. It was also the second time in four weeks that the Bucs won after trailing by 10 or more points in the fourth quarter; they beat New Orleans, 17-16, in Week 13 after falling behind 16-3.