Baker Mayfield Shines as Bucs Conclude Preseason with Win over Ravens

A hands-to-the-face penalty on CB Carlton Davis gave the Ravens a quick first down on their next possession. OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka's quick penetration into the backfield two plays later turned a Johnson keeper into a four-yard loss, and DL Vita Vea chased the quarterback into a hurried sideline throw broken up by LB Devin White. Ravens punter Jordan Stout dropped an impressive 55-yard punt down at the Bucs' six.

Trask relieved Mayfield for the next drive and immediately directed a 94-yard touchdown march. White gave the Bucs some breathing yard with a powerful nine-yard run run up the middle, then moved the chains with another five-yard carry. Two plays later, Moore got open down the left sideline but couldn't quite pull in a pass a little over his head. Trask went back to Moore on the next play and a sharp slant was good for a first down at the Bucs' 34. Moore spun out of a tackle two snaps later to get 11 more and a first down at the 46. White pulled off a nifty spin move to turn a bad-look handoff into a seven-yard gain and Moore turned a short sideline pass into 14 more to the Ravens' 33. Two plays later, Palmer stunningly leaped horizontally over LB Del'Shawn Phillips to snare a 19-yard pass down to the six. A play-action floater to Wells got the ball into the end zone for a 14-7 Bucs lead.

The Ravens started the second quarter with the ball and the Bucs brought in a full unit of reserves on defense. After a pair of nine-yard plays earned Baltimore one first down, OLB Anthony Nelson got behind Johnson and swiped the quarterback's arm for a fumble that the Ravens recovered for a gain of one. Two plays later, Johnson tried to convert a third-and-nine with a deep pass down the left sideline to Wallace but rookie WR Keenan Isaac was there to break it up.

A penalty on the return of the ensuing punt forced the Bucs to start inside their 10 for a second time in a row and the Bucs took out all of their offensive starters for the night. Trask and Moore couldn't quite connect on a second-and-eight throw and Wells' catch on third down came up short of the sticks. Jake Camarda's punt went out of bounds at the Baltimore 40 with 12 minutes left in the first half.

The Ravens turned to Brown at quarterback for the next possession and he quickly led them into Bucs territory. However, after he took off on a scramble up the middle from the 30 he was pursued by Izien, who made a diving chop at his arm to force a fumble. S Kaevon Merriweather recovered for Tampa Bay at its own 13.

Two tough Vaughn runs picked up eight yards but a floater down the left numbers in Geiger's direction was well out of the receiver's reach. Camarda's next punt resulted in Baltimore getting it back at their own 41. On first down, Brown escaped what appeared to be a sure sack by Nelson and dashed up the middle for nine yards to midfield. A quick throw down the line to Proche moved the chains and got Baltimore into Bucs territory again. Two twisty runs by RB Owen Wright were good for a combined 19 yards to the Tampa Bay 25. Merriweather broke up a pass intended for Kolar inside the 10 two plays later to make it third-and-six, and rookie WR Sean Ryan dropped an easy touchdown pass on the next play, forcing the Ravens to settle for Justin Tucker's 39-yard field goal.

After a touchback, Trask was under pressure on a rollout right but he got the pass off to TE Dominique Dafney for 13 yards, then rolled out left on the next play for nine more to Jarrett. Vaughn moved the sticks off left guard but the drive stalled just across midfield when Trask's deep ball to Thompkins was incomplete. Camarda's punt was fair caught at the Baltimore 14.

An early ineligible-man-downfield-penalty backed up the Ravens and the Bucs called a timeout after stopping Gordon at the nine-yard line to make it second-and-15. Brown got eight yards on a keeper and the Bucs called another timeout before third down. After a false start, DL Greg Gaines hurried Brown into a short throw and the Ravens had to punt with 1:15 left in the half. Palmer gave the Bucs a good start to one last scoring opportunity before halftime by returning Stout's punt 29 yards to the Baltimore 29. A third-and-seven shotgun handoff to Vaughn worked for nine yards, then Trask let the clock run down to three seconds and spiked the ball to set up a field goal. McLaughlin nailed it from 47 yards out to restore the Bucs' seven-point lead heading into intermission.

The Ravens got the ball first to start the second half after a Camarda touchback but failed to gain a first down. Brown dropped back on third-and-nine but saw the pocket collapse on him quickly and took a six-yard sack by OLB Will Gholston. Palmer muffed the subsequent punt but fell on it at the Bucs' 45, with a facemask penalty moving the ball all the way up to the Ravens' 40.

The Bucs turned that field position into three points. Trask found Moore for 14 yards down to the Baltimore 19 then hooked up with rookie TE Payne Durham for an eight-yard play to make it first-and-goal at the seven. However, two penalties on the offense forced the Bucs to settle for McLaughlin's second field goal, a 27-yarder.

Baltimore responded with a field goal drive of its own to pull back within a touchdown. The big play on the drive was a 39-yard rollout pass by Brown that WR Dontay Demus somehow caught between two leaping Bucs defenders. Brown also hit Gordon for a gain of 16 but a second sack by Gholston helped force the Ravens to settle for Tucker's 44-yard field goal.

Trask started the next drive by finding a wide-open Jarrett for a gain of 22 to get near midfield. Three plays later, Trask took off on a nifty scramble to his right on third-and-seven, picking up eight yards a new first down in Baltimore territory. The Ravens threw the challenge flag on the spot but the ruling was upheld. The Bucs then faced a third-and-eight at the 40 but Dafney slipped through a tackle on the right sideline and was able to get his catch-and-run past the sticks and down to the 31. The Bucs kept it on the ground for the next three plays, with Tucker fighting through tacklers on third-and-three to get a new set of downs at the 15 as the third quarter came to an end. The drive then stalled, ending on a third-down sack of Trask, and McLaughlin came on to drill a 38-yard field goal, giving the Bucs a 10-point lead with 13 minutes to play.

Wright immediately got the Ravens into Bucs territory on the next drive, bursting up the middle for 38 yards, with only Isaac saving it from being a touchdown at the 37-yard line. A Wallace catch-and-run on third-and-three made it first down at the Bucs' 15, and two plays later Isaac broke up a pass intended for Wallace in the end zone. Brown had plenty of time to throw on third down and eventually found Wright over the middle for a first down at the two. Wright plunged it in on the next play to once again make it a one-score game with nine minutes to play.

Palmer picked up a bouncing kickoff inside the 10 and got it back out to the 31 to start the next drive. Two plays into the possession, RB Patrick Laird found a seam and dashed for 21 yards into Ravens territory, finishing the run with a hurdle over a defender. However, the drive stalled at the 44 and Camarda punted it into the end zone for a touchback.

Baltimore had seven minutes left as it took over on its own 20. Two runs made it third-and-four and CB Anthony Chesley sniffed out an outlet pass to Wright and upended the back two yards shy of a first down. Palmer fair caught the resulting punt at the Bucs' 23 with five minutes to go.

A short pass to rookie RB Ronnie Brown on third-and-two led to a 24-yard gain that got the ball across midfield. Trask then found a tightly-covered rookie TE Tanner Taula for 10 more down to the 35 and the Ravens used a timeout after a four-yard Brown run with 2:35 left. Trask had to pick up a bouncing snap to get it to Brown on the next play and the Ravens burned another timeout on third-and-five. The Bucs went for it all on third down but rookie WR Ryan Miller couldn't quite hold on to a pass that dropped into him by the right front pylon. McLaughlin pushed the Bucs' lead to six points with 2:19 to play on a 48-yard field goal.