Bucs CBs Among NFL's Most Improved Units

Pro Football Focus has high expectations for the Buccaneers' cornerbacks.

May 29, 2016 at 08:07 PM

At times in 2015, the Buccaneers' secondary, particularly the cornerbacks, struggled. The Bucs experimented with several different combinations of starting cornerbacks, some having more success than others.

The Buccaneers made it a priority to shore up the defensive backfield this offseason, signing Pro Bowler Brent Grimes and drafting Vernon Hargreaves in the first round. In addition to Grimes and Hargreaves, Alterraun Verner, a former Pro Bowler himself, appears to be slated to play an important role in new defensive coordinator Mike Smith's defense.

All of these moves have led to Pro Football Focus naming the Buccaneers' cornerbacks one of the most improved position groups in the league.

"Throughout the 2015 season, Tampa Bay had players rotating in and out of the starting lineup at their outside cornerback spots, with no combination of players working well for them," PFF wrote. "That should change in 2016 after adding two new outside CBs this offseason. First they brought in former Dolphin Brent Grimes, who was one of seven cornerbacks in 2015 with both four or more interceptions and seven or more passes defended. In the draft they added Vernon Hargreaves to play opposite of Grimes. For Florida in 2014, Hargreaves allowed an NFL passer rating of 41.6 when targeted, and he played at roughly the same level in 2015, with a passer rating allowed of 49.0. The Buccaneers should have more consistency and better play out of their cornerbacks this upcoming season."

The Bucs' corners were No. 5 on PFF's list of most improved units. For a look at their full list, click HERE.

