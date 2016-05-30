Bucs CBs Among NFL's Most Improved Units

"Throughout the 2015 season, Tampa Bay had players rotating in and out of the starting lineup at their outside cornerback spots, with no combination of players working well for them," PFF wrote. "That should change in 2016 after adding two new outside CBs this offseason. First they brought in former Dolphin Brent Grimes, who was one of seven cornerbacks in 2015 with both four or more interceptions and seven or more passes defended. In the draft they added Vernon Hargreaves to play opposite of Grimes. For Florida in 2014, Hargreaves allowed an NFL passer rating of 41.6 when targeted, and he played at roughly the same level in 2015, with a passer rating allowed of 49.0. The Buccaneers should have more consistency and better play out of their cornerbacks this upcoming season."