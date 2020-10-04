Tompa Bay! Brady's Five TDs Key Comeback Win over Chargers

Additional game details (scoring plays in bold):

The Bucs got the ball to start the game and came out with a heavy dose of Jones. The first four plays consisted of two runs and two catches by Jones, resulting in a pair of first downs that moved the ball close to midfield. On the fifth play, Brady faked another handoff to Jones and hit Evans over the middle for a gain of 24. Another Evans grab on the left sideline created a first-and-goal at the eight. Three plays later, Brate went in motion out of the backfield and got open for a three-yard touchdown pass to complete the 10-play, 75-yard drive.

The Chargers answered right back with their own 75-yard drive, though theirs only took four plays. After getting a pair of first downs to approach midfield, Los Angeles went deep, with Herbert throwing a perfect deep ball to WR Tyron Johnson for a 53-yard score. It was the longest play allowed by Tampa Bay's defense in 2020.

Kenjon Barner gave the Bucs good starting field position on the next drive with a 33-yard kickoff return, but it was immediately walked back five yards by a false start. An illegal contact penalty saved the Bucs from a three-and-out, and two strong Jones runs got the ball across midfield. A 15-yard catch-and-run by Justin Watson's 15-yard catch-and-run got the ball to the Chargers' 33 but disaster struck two plays later. Brady tried to find Watson again on the left sideline but CB Michael Davis jumped the route, picked it off and ran 78 yards for a touchdown.

A first-down holding call blew up the Bucs' next drive before it could get going, and Bradley Pinion's first punt sent the Chargers back to their 22. K.J. Hill actually returned the ball well into Buccaneers territory but most of it was erased by a block in the back. Tampa Bay's defense responded with a three-and-out, getting the ball back for Brady at the Bucs' 38 with one minute left in the first quarter, but the Bucs' followed with their own three-and-out.

Pinion pinned the Chargers at their own three with a 58-yard punt. However, Herbert was able to scramble for a first down on third-and-four and the ball moved out to the 29 when S Jordan Whitehead was flagged for a late hit out of bounds. The Bucs appeared to get a stop three plays later but Carlton Davis was flagged for pass interference on Keenan Allen, creating a new set of downs at the Bucs' 38. Herbert then converted a third-and-11 by throwing over a big Bucs blitz to find a wide-open Justin Jackson for 17 yards to the Bucs' 21. Two plays later, Herbert threw to TE Donald Parham, who caught the ball over Sean Murphy-Bunting as he was backing into the end zone.

Each team followed with a drive that got into scoring range, but Ryan Succop missed his 44-yard try wide to the left while Michael Badgley was good from 53 to put the Chargers up by 17 points with 1:37 left in the half.

The Bucs got a first down on the ensuing drive on a five-yard catch by O.J. Howard and survived a replay challenge by the Chargers on the play. Jones followed with runs of seven and 23 to get it to the L.A. 30, then got five more on first down. An unnecessary roughness flag on L.A. LB Kyzir White put the ball right on the midfield stripe but the Bucs backed up from there with a third-down incompletion and an unnecessary roughness penalty on Evans. Another fine punt by Pinion put the Chargers back inside their 10 and that proved important when Suh forced a fumble by RB Joshua Kelly on the next play, with Devin White recovering and getting it down to the five. After two throwaways against tight coverage, Brady scrambled on third-and-goal to buy time and Evans slid to the back of the end zone to catch the six-yard TD pass.

Jordan Whitehead's successful blitz on third-and-six cut the Chargers' first drive of the second half short and the Buc got it back at their own 31. Two catches by Evans led to first downs, as did a 10-yard grab by Watson on a quick slant. On second-and-eight from the Chargers' 28, Brady faked a handoff to Jones and went over the top to Howard, who hauled it near the back of the end zone for his second touchdown of the season.

The Chargers struck right back with a tight end screen to Hunter that worked magnificently, springing him for 30 yards down the left sideline. Another 10-yard grab by Henry made it first-and-10 at the Bucs' 35, and then Allen made a remarkable leaping sideline grab, tapping his toes inbounds at the 26 to make it second-and-inches. The Chargers tried two runs up the middle and got nothing, then went for it on fourth down. This time, Kelly was able to get over the line with a second effort. However, a personal foul by the Chargers cost them 15 yards and led to a 47-yard field goal that Badgley missed to the left.

The Bucs rode their momentum to the lead just before the end of the third quarter. The scoring drive took exactly two plays, both of them hookups between Brady and Miller. First, Miller hauled in a deep, arcing pass for 44 yards to the Chargers' 19. On the next play, Miller got wide open over the middle of the field and easily hauled in Brady's 19-yard dart for the touchdown. That play put the Bucs back in the lead, 28-24, with 52 seconds left in the third period.

The Buccaneers didn't have the lead for long. Three plays later, on third-and-seven, the Buccaneers brought a big blitz but didn't get to Herbert, who was able to loft a pass down the middle to WR Jalen Guyton. Guyton caught it on the run, stepped out of a diving tackle attempt and sprinted to pay dirt for a 72-yard touchdown.

Two more catches by Miller and a 17-yard grab by Howard got the ball over midfield and the Bucs overcame an offensive pass interference penalty on Evans to get inside the 10-yard line. Evans did the work himself, making a remarkable catch over a Chargers defender to gain 48 yards down to the seven. After a three-yard run by Vaughn and a false start, Brady threw an out pass to Vaughn that the rookie snatched out of the air before turning up and diving over the pylon for the nine-yard score.

The Bucs' defense forced a quick three-and-out keyed by Shaq Barrett's sack and the Bucs took over again at their own 21 with eight minutes left in regulation. Brady then directed a methodical drive that chewed up more than five minutes and ended in Ryan Succop's 26-yard field goal and a 38-31 lead with 2:40 left. Vaughn had a key third-down reception in the Bucs' end and Gronkowski fought off LB Kyzir White to come down with a 29-yard seam pass.