Bucs Complete Klint Kubiak Interview for OC Job

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have begun their search for a new offensive coordinator, interviewing the Denver Broncos' Klint Kubiak for that position on Wednesday at the AdventHealth Training Center.

Kubiak spent last season as the Denver Broncos' passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Former Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett turned over play-calling duties to Kubiak in late November. After scoring a league-low 13.8 points per game through Week 13, the Broncos averaged 24.2 points per game from Week 14 on, ranking 11th in the NFL in that span.

Kubiak is seeking his second stint as an NFL offensive coordinator. Prior to joining Hackett's staff last year, he spent the 2021 campaign as the Minnesota Vikings' coordinator, succeeding his father, Gary Kubiak, who retired after the 2020 season. The younger Kubiak had spent the previous two seasons as the Vikings' quarterbacks coach on Mike Zimmer's staff. In Kubiak's one season guiding the offense, the Vikings ranked 12th in total offense, 11th in passing offense and 14th in scoring. While Kubiak was quarterbacks coach, Kirk Cousins threw for 7,868 yards and 61 touchdowns over two campaigns.

Kubiak played safety at Colorado State then began his coaching career at Texas A&M, first as an offensive quality control coach (2010-11) and then as a graduate assistant (2012). He broke into the NFL ranks with the Vikings in 2013, serving two seasons as an offensive quality control coach. After one year back on the collegiate level at Kansas cin 2015, tutoring receivers, he returned to the NFL with the Broncos in 2016, starting a three-season stretch (2016-18) as an offensive assistant.