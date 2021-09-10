Bucs Open Title Defense with Last-Second Win Over Cowboys

**

The Buccaneers got the ball first to start the game but failed to move the chains after Brady's downfield shot to Godwin was just out of reach on third-and-three, following two Fournette runs.

Pinion blasted a 65-yard punt that went out of bounds at the Dallas two-yard line but Prescott immediately got the Cowboys out of trouble with a 28-yard strike to a wide-open Cooper down the left seam. After another first down, a well-set up screen to TE Dalton Schultz got 16 yards across midfield to the Bucs' 39. That's where the defense held, with Lavonte David's third-and-15 blitz forcing a quick sideline incompletion by Prescott.

Dallas elected to punt and the ball went out of bounds at the Bucs' six. That set up the first scoring drive of the 2021 NFL season, with Brady leading a no-huddle march that covered 94 yards in nine plays. Brady hit Brown twice for 44 yards to get the ball into scoring range and and also got a key first down with a pass between three defenders to Gronkowski for 19. The Bucs chose to run a play-action pass on first-and-goal from the five and Brady hit Godwin slanting towards the back middle of the end zone for the score.

The Cowboys responded immediately with a sharp 75-yard touchdown drive in which Prescott threw a string of in-rhythm short passes to get the ball into scoring range. That included a screen and a fake reverse to RB Tony Pollard and three quick strikes to WR Michael Gallup for 28 yards. The drive finished with Prescott's 22-yard touchdown pass to Lamb at the left front pylon.

The Bucs got across midfield on their next possession but ended up punting down to the Dallas five. The defense quickly forced a punt in return, but a penalty on Andrew Adams erased most of a long return by Mickens and put the Bucs right on the midfield stripe for their next drive. That was still good field position to ignite a go-ahead 50-yard touchdown drive. Brady found Godwin for gains of 19 and 17 yards to the Dallas 7 and, after a five-yard run up the gut by Fournette Brady rolled to his right and threw a dart into Gronkowski's chest for the go-ahead touchdown.

The Cowboys responded with a drive deep into Bucs territory, helped by two penalties on the Bucs' secondary, but came up empty when Zuerlein missed a 31-yard field goal wide to the left. The home team got the ball back at their own 21 with six-and-a-half minutes left in the first half. Unfortunately, Dallas got it right back when Jones fumbled on the first play of the ensuing drive and it was recovered by defensive end Randy Gregory at the Bucs' 27.

Prescott converted a third-and-eight with a deep slant over the middle to wideout Cedrick Wilson for 13 yards down to the Bucs' 12, and Prescott scrambled on the next play down to the five. Prescott picked up a low snap on the next play and was able to get off a touchdown pass on an out to Cooper to the left sideline with 4:20 left in the half. The Cowboys didn't quite tie up the game, though, as Zuerlein's extra point attempt hit the right upright.

Things went from bad to worse for the Bucs on the very next play from scrimmage, as a well-designed screen to Leonard Fournette turned into disaster when the ball bounced off his hands directly to Parsons for the interception at the Bucs' 21. The defense responded with a quick stop, with David breaking up Prescott's third-down pass, but that turnover still resulted in Zuerlein's 35-yard field goal and a 16-14 Dallas lead with 3:16 left in the half.

The Bucs only needed 38 seconds to take the lead right back. Mickens created great field position with a 41-yard kickoff return to the 43 and Brady got the ball across the field on the next snap with a 10-yard strike to Godwin. Brady looked for the jackpot on the next play, throwing deep down the right sideline to Brown, who beat the defense and easily hauled in a 47-yard touchdown.

Dallas had a chance to trim or reverse the Bucs lead after driving into Tampa Bay territory on the next possession, getting all the way Bucs' 21 in the final two minutes of the half. However, a key sack by Shaquil Barrett and a holding penalty on the next play left Dallas with no better option than a 60-yard field goal try by Zuerlein and it came up short.

However, Dallas got the ball to start the second half and once again mounted a long and methodical drive into Bucs territory. Prescott converted a pair of third downs with completions of 16 and 14 yards to Cooper and got a first-and-goal at the eight with another completion to Cooper. The Bucs kept the Cowboys out of the end zone, hoewever, thanks to a great open-field tackle by safety Andrew Adams on an option pitch from Prescott to Elliott. Adams was on the field after safety Mike Edwards was injured earlier in the drive. Zuerlein connected from 21 yards out to trim Tampa Bay's lead to 21-19.

The Buccaneers got their next scorign chance midway through the third quarter when Davis intercepted a pass that bounced off the hands of Lamb deep over the middle. That gave Tampa Bay possession at the Dallas 35 and Brady got them into the red zone immediately with a 20-yard back-shoulder sideline pass to Gronkowski. Brady faced a third-and-six at the 11 and an unblocked blitzer coming at him but calmly fired over the pressure to Gronkowski who caught the ball running upfield to the end zone for an easy score.

Once again, Dallas answered, this time with a 75-yard touchdown drive that ended in Prescott's impressive 21-yard cross-field touchdown pass to Cooper in the end zone. Before that play, Prescott continued to throw very quick, short passes, converting two third downs along the way. Zuerlein made the extra point to make it a two-point game once gain, 28-26 with 33 seconds left in the third quarter.

After an exchange of punts the Buccaneers marched methodically down the field for what could have been a put-away touchdown. However, the drive ended disastrously just short of the end zone when Godwin, fighting for extra yards, lost control of the ball. It bounded into the end zone and was picked up by Jourdan Lewis, who returned it to the Dallas 10 with five mintues left.