Bucs Defensive Line Launches Mobile Food Pantry to Feed East Tampa Families for Entire Year

On the second and fourth Wednesday of every month, families will have the opportunity to visit Middleton High School from 4:30-6:00 p.m. to receive fresh, healthy groceries at no charge. The bi-monthly pantries are being hosted in collaboration with Feeding Tampa Bay, the leading organization in food relief and the fight against hunger throughout the 10-county area of West Central Florida.

"It's important to do everything we can to make sure children are healthy," said Thomas Mantz, Feeding Tampa Bay President and CEO. "Fundamental to that health is access to nutritious food. We're excited that the D-Line and Buccaneers organization are committed to stand with us, stocking this new pantry full of healthy and tasty food for kids and their families."

This Buccaneers Mobile Food Pantry program is spearheaded by the team's defensive line, including Will Gholston, Steve McLendon, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Patrick O'Connor, Willington Previlon, Benning Potoa'e, Kobe Smith, Ndamukong Suh, Vita Vea, and coaches Kacy Rodgers and Lori Locust. For years, the defensive line has carried out an annual holiday event titled "The D-Line Delivers Christmas" to lift up local families in need of support. This season, the defensive unit wanted to focus its charitable efforts on food insecurity to help ensure families in the East Tampa community have even more access to food throughout the year.

"The defensive line came together, and one of the things that we wanted to do was make a difference that will have a positive impact throughout the year," said Gholston. "The food pantries really hit home for me because I know what it's like to not be able to eat. This is something through which we can create a long-lasting legacy and anybody can contribute."