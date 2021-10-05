Devin White Leads Rush to NE Backfield | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Patriots

It was a cold and soggy night at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clearly wanted to turn the heat up Mac Jones, the New England Patriots' rookie starting quarterback.

Jones, who has been lauded for his poise and unflappable nature during his first month as an NFL starter, showed those traits off against the Buccaneers' aggressive defense, completing 31 of 40 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns and keeping his team in position to beat Tom Brady's Buccaneers right until the bitter end. Still, the Buccaneers did succeed in moving Jones around and getting him to the ground, recording season-highs in both sacks (4.0) and QB hits (12).

Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles and the Bucs achieved this by dialing up the aggression to some degree in Week Four. Linebacker Devin White was clearly pleased with this development.

"Me and Coach Bowles got back to being really aggressive," said a smiling White after the game, which the Bucs won 19-17. "When he gets aggressive we can do a lot of good things. I'm just thankful that we're not playing so much Cover Two, playing soft, and we're getting after the quarterback and just stopping people in the run game."

The NFL Next Gen Stats numbers suggest that the Buccaneers did indeed get more aggressive on Sunday night, particularly in its attempts to pressure Jones. Next Gen credits the Bucs with bringing five or more defenders after the quarterback on 22 of New England's 46 dropbacks. That 47.8% blitz rate is the highest of the season for Tampa Bay.