Bucs-Eagles Inactives: Jackson, Smith Return

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles named their game day inactives on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET, 90 minutes before kickoff of their Week 11 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. NFL teams are required to reduce their active rosters to 46 players for each regular-season game.

The Buccaneers will once again be without tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, and standout rookie guard Ali Marpet will also miss a second straight game. However, there is some good news represented by a couple names not on that list: WR Vincent Jackson and DE Jacquies Smith. Jackson ends a three-game absence due to a knee injury and Smith makes his return after being sidelined for two games by an ankle sprain. Both Jackson and Smith are expected to start.

The Eagles had already ruled out starting quarterback Sam Bradford and running back Ryan Mathews on Friday, but they did get some good news with the return of left tackle Jason Peters from a two-game absence.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

WR Donteea Dye

QB Ryan Griffin

DE George Johnson

G Ali Marpet

S Kimario McFadden

TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins

DE Josh Shirley

*Johnson, Marpet, Seferian-Jenkins and Shirley are out due to injury.