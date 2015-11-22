Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs-Eagles Inactives: Jackson, Smith Return

The Buccaneers get a boost on both sides of the ball in Week 11 as both WR Vincent Jackson and DE Jacquies Smith have been cleared to play against Philadelphia.

Nov 22, 2015 at 03:35 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

122-vjax.jpg

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles named their game day inactives on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET, 90 minutes before kickoff of their Week 11 matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. NFL teams are required to reduce their active rosters to 46 players for each regular-season game.

The Buccaneers will once again be without tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, and standout rookie guard Ali Marpet will also miss a second straight game. However, there is some good news represented by a couple names not on that list: WR Vincent Jackson and DE Jacquies Smith. Jackson ends a three-game absence due to a knee injury and Smith makes his return after being sidelined for two games by an ankle sprain. Both Jackson and Smith are expected to start.

The Eagles had already ruled out starting quarterback Sam Bradford and running back Ryan Mathews on Friday, but they did get some good news with the return of left tackle Jason Peters from a two-game absence.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES
WR Donteea Dye
QB Ryan Griffin
DE George Johnson
G Ali Marpet
S Kimario McFadden
TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins
DE Josh Shirley
*Johnson, Marpet, Seferian-Jenkins and Shirley are out due to injury.

EAGLES INACTIVES
LB Emmanuel Acho
C/G Josh Andrews
DE Brandon Bair
QB Sam Bradford
G/T Tanner Hawkinson
RB Ryan Mathews
CB Denzel Rice
*Bradford and Mathews are out due to injury.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Let the Games Begin | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Bucs fans have questions about Trey Palmer's potential output as a rookie, the Bucs' plans at center in the wake of Ryan Jensen going to IR, and more
news

 In Case You Missed It: September 1, 2023

Top Buccaneers' news heading into the 2023 regular season
news

Undrafted Rookie Finds Helping Bucs 'Pay the Bills'

The Bucs kept six undrafted rookies on their initial 53-man roster and another eight on the practice squad, and they believe they've unearthed some real talent that will help them navigate a tight cap situation
news

OLB Markees Watts: 'The Chip on my Shoulder Just Got Larger'

From going undrafted and unsigned to making the final 53-man roster, Bucs outside linebacker Markees Watts has continued to defy the odds stacked against him
Advertising