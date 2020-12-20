Incredible Second-Half Surge Nets Bucs Crucial Comeback Win in Atlanta

**

Additional game details (scoring plays in bold):

The Falcons won the toss and chose to receive to start the game. A tackle-for-loss by Lavonte David helped put Atlanta into an early third-and-nine hole but Todd Gurley broke a tackle on a third-down pass over the middle and got pat the sticks to keep the drive moving. On the next third down, needing just one yard, Ryan dropped back and had tons of time to get through his reads, eventually finding Ridley downfield for a gain of 23 to the Bucs' 32. On the next play, Ryan went downfield again, this time hitting Russell Gage over the middle for a gain of 27. That set up a five-yard Ryan-to-Gage touchdown connection on an out to the left side.

The Bucs started out with a quick pass down the line to Brown for a gain of six and moved the chains on second down with a 14-yard out Brate. However, a throw-away and a screen to Fournette that didn't work at all put the Bucs into a third-and-18 and a screen to LeSean McCoy came up four yards short, leading to a punt.

The Falcons' second drive started at their own 10. Once again the defense forced an immediate long third down, but this time Ryan escaped the pocket and ran for 16 yards. On the next play, misdirection got TE Luke Stocker wide open on the right sideline for a gain of 25 across midfield. However, White shut it down from there, with a pass defensed on first down, a tackle for a loss of Brian Hill on second down and a stop of Gurley well short of the sticks on a third-down pass. The Falcons had to punt and the Bucs got the ball back at their own 12.

The Bucs faced a third-one after an eight-yard catch over the middle by Brate, and Fournette just got past the sticks on a toss-sweep to the right. However, they quickly faced another third down, needing seven this time and a pass to Brown on a crossing route fell incomplete, resulting in another punt down to the Atlanta 26.

A quick reaction by S Jordan Whitehead on a first-down play-action pass allowed him to break it up as the first quarter came to an end. White tipped away Ryan's next pass and the deflection almost went right to Whitehead. Ryan got off a deep corner route to Ridley on third-and-10 but the star Falcon receiver couldn't quite pull in a one-handed pass at the sideline.

The Bucs' third possession started at their own 26. Brady got moved off his spot immediately by a first-down blitz and had to throw it away. After a quick slant to Evans got seven, the Falcons blitzed again and LB Deion Jones got Brady down for an eight-yard sack. The ensuing punt rolled to a stop at the Atlanta 35 with 13 minutes left in the half. Ito Smith converted a third-and-two with a tough three-yard run to the Atlanta 46, but a strong tackle by CB Jamel Dean stopped FB Keith Smith short on a third-and-10 moments later. The Falcons chose to go for it on fourth down from the Bucs' 46 and Ryan scrambled to buy time for a seven-yard pass over the middle to Gage. Two plays later, WR Laquon Treadwell got wide open over the middle for 14 yards, setting up Ryan's 12-yard touchdown pass to Ridley on the next play.

The Bucs got a first down on the next drive on a quick slant to Godwin out of the slot, though RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn had to react quickly to fall on a loose ball after CB Isaiah Oliver stripped it out. An out to Gronkowski got seven yards and two plays later a deep out to Evans moved the sticks again across midfield to the Atlanta 44. However, the end result was another punt after blitzing S Sharrod Neasmen came through untouched and sacked Brady for a loss of nine on the next third down.

The Falcons started again at their own 11 and got a first down as the two-minute warning arrived on a third-down catch by Ridley. After the break, Ryan looked to Ridley two more times for 14 and 18 yards to the Bucs' 45. The Bucs managed to get a third down but Ryan found Gage for 15 to keep the sticks and then connected with TE Hayden Hurst down to the Bucs' 13. Tampa Bay did manage to limit the damage to three points when CB Carlton Davis nearly intercepted a third-down pass in the end zone, with Younghoe Koo coming on to kick a 32-yard field goal.

The Buccaneers got the ball to start the second half and immediately got their longest play of the game to that point on a 20-yard crossing route by Brown. Two plays later, Brady hit Brate over the middle for another 14 yards into Atlanta territory. A power run up the middle by Fournette got nine more and he tacked on four more for a first down at the 33. Brady then threw a perfect dart down the middle of the field to Evans, who absorbed a jolting hit as he came down at the one-yard line. Fournette bulled his way into the end zone on the next play for a one-yard score to cut the lead to 17-7.

The Falcons answered right back with a quick drive into Bucs territory, with 28-yards coming on a toe-dragging sideline catch by Ridley. A 14-yard catch down the right seam by Gage made it first-and-goal and the next play was a seven-yard touchdown strike to Hurst, restoring Atlanta's 17-point lead.

The Bucs faced a third-and-five early on the next drive but Brady had time in the pocket to find a wide-open Evans out to the left, leading to a 26-yard catch-and-run. Fournette then juked his way to a 16-yards gain on a first-down pass. Two plays later, Brady avoided a sack and ranged right before throwing a 24-yard pass to Evans down to the four. Two plays later, Brady threw a four-yard strike to Godwin on a quick slant to make it a 10-point game once again.

Tampa Bay's got a much needed three-and-out after that score and got the ball back at their own 24 with three minutes left in the third quarter. Gronkowski made a remarkable 17-yard catch over LB Foyesade Oluokon on the left sideline and two plays later WR Scotty Miller slid for a catch and then got up for a gain of 14. The ball ended up on the turf and was recovered by Atlanta but the play was ruled down by contact. The Falcons challenged the play but it was upheld because Miller's knee was down before the ball came loose. On the next play, Evans drew pass interference and facemask penalties, taking it down to the 17. Eight yard passes to Fournette and Brown made it first-and-goal at the one, and a play-action pass to TE Rob Gronkowski drew a pass interference flag for another half-yard. That was close enough for Fournette, who was just able to power it over the line to make it a three-point game with seconds left in the third period.

The Buccaneers' defense responded with a second-straight three-and-out, keyed by tackles for loss by David and Shaq Barrett. Kenjon Barner got 22 yards after fielding the ensuing punt to let the Bucs start a yard shy of midfield. Brady converted an early third-and-five with an out to Evans that the receiver turned up for a gain of 11. Brady followed with strikes of nine yards to Godwin and 13 to Brown to create a first down at the 13. The drive stalled at the nine, however, so the Buccaneers brought in Ryan Succop for a game-tying 27-yard field goal with 11 minutes left in regulation.

The Falcons found their groove again on offense, with Ryan starting the next drive with completions of 11 yards to Smith and 33 to Ridley. Winfield made an incredible diving break-up in the end zone to deny a touchdown on second down and White came in untouched for an eight-yard sack. The Falcons took the lead back on a 52-yard field goal by Younghoe Koo.

Brady got the next drive started with an 18-yard pass right down the middle to Brate and two plays later Godwin turned a bubble screen into 13 yards and a first down on the other side of midfield. Brady then looked up top to Brown, who had gotten several steps on CB Tyler Hall and hit him in stride for the 46-yard go-ahead touchdown.

The Buccaneers got another three-and-out to follow, with White once again ending it with a third-down sack, this one costing Atlanta 11 yards back to their 12. The Falcons were at least able to flip field position with a 57-yard punt that had a holding penalty tacked on the end.

Back at their 27, the Bucs got an immediate first down on Fournette's 17-yard run. After another two-yard run, the Falcons called a timeout with 3:48 left in regulation. Brady ran a play-action fake on second down but Atlanta wasn't fooled and he was dropped for a sack of eight yards. A dump-off to Fournette got 13 yards but that was three to few and the Bucs had to punt from just across midfield. Bradley Pinion it down to the 13 with 2:45 left.

Will Gholston pushed center Alex Mack into Ryan on second down of the ensuing drive, resulting in another sack for White that made it third-and-16 at the six. Ryan was then pressured into a desperation throw-away on third down. The Falcons had to for it on fourth down and Ryan did manage to get the ball into Ridley's hands but Cockrell was able to drag him down three yards short, turning it over on downs.