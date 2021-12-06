Chris Godwin Stakes Out Place in Bucs Franchise History

Wide receiver Chris Godwin went into Sunday's game at Atlanta needing 11 receptions to pass Mark Carrier for third place on the team's all-time receptions list, where he would be behind only running back James Wilder and teammate Mike Evans. Given that Godwin had only once hit 11 or more catches in his first 69 NFL games, it didn't seem likely he would make that move in Week 13. Well, he did. Not only did Godwin pass Mark Carrier to take over the third spot, he put a little distance between himself and fourth place.