Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Hosts 10th Annual Treasure Chests 5K + Fun Run, Powered by Jabil

On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation hosted the 10th annual Treasure Chests 5K + Fun Run, powered by Jabil. The event, which took place around the grounds of AdventHealth Training Center and Raymond James Stadium, coincided with the Buccaneers' involvement in the NFL-wide _Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer _initiative. Amongst the thousands of participants, this year's Male Overall Winner, Travis Lucas of Tampa, finished with a time of 16:23, and the event's Female Overall Winner, Kaitlyn Campo of Tampa, completed the race in 18:30.

"It is amazing to see what was merely an idea 10 years ago to supplement the NFL's Crucial Catch initiative, grow into this incredible tradition of raising awareness. Whether it's family, close friends, or colleagues, breast cancer affects us all in some way," said Buccaneers Vice President of Community Impact Tara Battiatio. "On behalf of the Buccaneers Foundation, we want to thank our participants and everyone who comes together to raise awareness and help fund research in the process."

Including today's donation, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation has distributed more than $390,000 since 2013 towards breast cancer research and patient services, benefitting the American Cancer Society, the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation, the AdventHealth Foundation and the Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation.

Below are the results of the top overall finishers in each major category of Sunday morning's race:

Name Time Category

Travis Lucas 16:23 Male

Kaitlyn Campo 18:30 Female

Tommy Brown 16:33 Masters Male

Carolina Gipe 20:45 Masters Female

Eric Vandervort 19:06 Grand Masters Male

Cheryl Kupan 23:59 Grand Masters Female

To help kick off the race, the Buccaneers welcomed former defensive back and breast cancer survivor, Paul Dombroski. Participants in this morning's race, which included support from sponsors Ambetter and Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, received an official Treasure Chests 5K + Fun Run t-shirt, race bib, a commemorative medal, finisher certificate and a donation to breast cancer research and patient services.