Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Shaq Barrett Channels Warren Sapp in Lambeau Victory

Data Crunch: OLB Shaquil Barrett had three sacks Sunday, matching a record set by Hall of Famer Warren Sapp in the same venue…Plus, Cam Brate and Leonard Fournette moved to the top of a couple Bucs playoff lists, and much more

Jan 25, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

datacrunchnfc

Shaquil Barrett and Aaron Rodgers don't play in the same division, so they likely won't be able to build up the kind of of friendly superstar rivalry that Warren Sapp and Brett Favre had in the 1990s. Barrett won't get annual trips to Lambeau Field like Sapp and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did when they were in the NFC Central, but he certainly made the most of his time in Green Bay this past weekend.

In fact, Barrett did his best Warren Sapp impression in the Buccaneers 31-26 win over the Packers in the 2020 NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Barrett's 3.0 sacks tied Tampa Bay's all-time postseason single-game mark, putting his name right alongside Sapp's in the record book. Fellow outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul also had 2.0 sacks to tie for third on the list.

Most Sacks, Game, Buccaneers Postseason History

Table inside Article
Player Opponent Date Sacks
Shaquil Barrett at Green Bay 1/24/21 3.0
Warren Sapp at Green Bay 1/4/98 3.0
Jason Pierre-Paul at Green Bay 1/24/21 2.0
Simeon Rice Oakland 1/26/03 2.0
Simeon Rice at Philadelphia 1/12/02 2.0
Steve White Washington 1/15/00 2.0
Lee Roy Selmon Philadelphia 12/29/79 2.0

Sapp's three sacks of Favre came in a Divisional Round loss to the Packers, who would go on to play in the Super Bowl that season. Barrett's Bucs are moving on to their own second Super Bowl, which will give him a chance to pursue Sapp's 5.5 career sacks as a Buccaneer, though Barrett might need multiple postseason runs to catch Simeon Rice's franchise record.

Most Career Postseason Sacks, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
Player Playoff Games Sacks
Simeon Rice 5 7.0
Warren Sapp 9 5.5
Lee Roy Selmon 4 4.0
Steve White 6 4.0
Shaquil Barrett 3 3.0

Barrett and Pierre-Paul's combined pass-rushing prowess allowed the Bucs' defense as a whole to match its best sack output in a single postseason game. One of the other two five-sack games in Tampa Bay's playoff history was Super Bowl XXXVII against Oakland.

Table inside Article
Opponent Date Sacks
at Green Bay 1/24/21 5.0
Oakland 1/26/03 5.0
at Dallas 1/9/83 5.0
San Francisco 1/12/03 4.0
at Green Bay 1/4/98 4.0

While Barrett and Pierre-Paul were wreaking havoc in the backfield, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting continued to make big plays on the back end. Murphy-Bunting's interception of a intended for WR Allen Lazard down the middle came in the final minute of the first half and gave Tom Brady an opportunity to loft a perfect 39-yard touchdown pass to Scotty Miller just before halftime. That pick made Murphy-Bunting the first player in franchise history to intercept a pass in three straight postseason games. He has already moved into a tie for first in career playoff interceptions in Buccaneer annals.

Most Postseason Interceptions, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
Player Playoff Games INTs
Sean Murphy-Bunting 3 3
Dwight Smith 4 3
Donnie Abraham 3 3
Dexter Jackson 5 3
four tied w/ 2

Murphy-Bunting is the first player since Seattle's Kam Chancellor across the 2013-14 postseasons to record an interception in three consecutive games. The last NFL player to do so in a single season before Murphy-Bunting was the New York Giants' R.W. McQuarters durinf the 2007 postseason. In addition, the Buccaneers' second-year corner is just the fourth player ever to snare an interception in each of his first three playoff appearances. Murphy-Bunting is the first one to ever do it in a single postseason. Here's the list:

Players with Interceptions in Each of Their First Three Playoff Games

Table inside Article
Player Team(s) Streak Streak Dates
Aeneas Williams* Cardinals/Rams 4 1/2/99-1/27/02
Ed Reed* Ravens 3 1/3/04-1/4/09
Jason Sehorn Giants 3 12/27/97-1/14/01
Sean Murphy-Bunting Buccaneers 3 1/9/21-1/4/21

(* Members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.)

Early in the second half, safety Jordan Whitehead forced a fumble by Packers running back Aaron Jones that inside linebacker Devin White recovered and returned 21 yards to the Green Bay eight, setting up Brady's touchdown pass to tight end Cameron Brate. Whitehead had two forced fumbles on the day and White was able to scoop up a loose ball for the second game in a row.

Meanwhile, White also racked up 15 tackles to lead all players on Sunday. Just a week after tying the Buccaneers' single-game playoff record in that category, White broke it with room to spare.

Most Tackles, Single Postseason Game, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
Player Opponent Date Tackles
Devin White at Green Bay 1/24/21 15
Devin White at New Orleans 1/17/21 11
Derrick Brooks N.Y. Giants 1/6/08 11
Jermaine Phillips N.Y. Giants 1/6/08 11
Shelton Quarles Washington 1/7/06 11
Jamie Duncan at Philadelphia 12/21/00 11

White's final tackle total marked is tied for the third-most by any NFL defender in the playoffs since 2010. He is the first player to record 15 or more tackles in a postseason game since Jacksonville's Telvin Smith had 16 against Pittsburgh on January 14, 2018.

In addition to hitting Miller and Brate on touchdown passes, Brady also finished the game's first drive with a 15-yard scoring strike to wide receiver Mike Evans, who joins Keenan McCardell as the only players in Bucs' postseason history with multiple career touchdown catches. Brady has now thrown multiple touchdown passes in 10 straight games, including the playoffs, and while that's the longest active streak in the NFL it is not Brady's personal longest run. In fact, it's not even his second-longest streak. Brady had multiple touchdown passes in 14 straight games from November 7, 2010 to October 2, 2011, which is tied with an Aaron Rodgers streak from roughly the same dates for the longest in NFL history. Brady also had a 12-game streak in this category across the 2014 playoffs and the 2015 regular season.

Brady's three touchdown passes are a single-game record for the Buccaneers, however, and his seven total scoring throws this postseason make him the team's career leader in that category.

Most Touchdown Passes, Single Postseason Game, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
3, Tom Brady, at Green Bay, 1/24/21
2, Tom Brady, at New Orleans, 1/17/21
2, Tom Brady, at Washington, 1/9/21
2, Brad Johnson, vs. San Francisco, 1/12/03
2, Brad Johnson, vs. Oakland, 1/26/03

Most Career Touchdown Passes, Buccaneers Postseason History

Table inside Article
Player Playoff Games TD Passes
Tom Brady 3 7
Brad Johnson 4 5
Doug Williams 4 2
three tied w/ 1

Brady might be the first Buccaneer with three touchdown passes in a game but it certainly wasn't the first such performance in his storied postseason career. In fact, Brady now has 11 career postseason games with three or more touchdown passes, the most in NFL history.

Most Postseason Games with 3+ Touchdown Passes, NFL History

Table inside Article
Player Team(s) Games
Tom Brady Patriots/Buccaneers 11
Joe Montana 49ers/Chiefs 9
Aaron Rodgers Packers 8
Brett Favre Packers/Vikings 6
Peyton Manning Colts/Broncos 6

Brady continues to extend his NFL playoff records in most passing categories, most notably touchdown passes, of which he now has an incredible 80. In fact, Sunday's game featured two of the all-time top three in that category.

Most Postseason Touchdown Passes, NFL History

Table inside Article
Quarterback Team(s) TD Passes
Tom Brady Patriots/Buccaneers 80
Aaron Rodgers Packers 45
Joe Montana 49ers/Chiefs 45
Brett Favre Packers/Vikings 44
Peyton Manning Colts/Broncos 40

Brady's favorite target in Green Bay was wide receiver Chris Godwin, who caught five passes for 110 yards. Godwin became the third Buccaneer to record a 100-yard receiving game in the playoffs. Two of those three games, and the two top yardage totals in franchise history, have occurred this month, as well as three of the top six.

Most Receiving Yards, Single Game, Buccaneers Postseason History

Table inside Article
Player Opponent Date Yards
Mike Evans at Washington 1/9/21 119
Chris Godwin at Green Bay 1/24/21 110
Keyshawn Johnson at Philadelphia 12/31/00 106
Jimmie Giles at Dallas 1/2/82 98
Keyshawn Johnson San Francisco 1/12/03 85
Cameron Brate at Washington 1/9/21 80

The Buccaneers' fourth touchdown on Sunday was scored by running back Leonard Fournette, who strung together a series of broken tackles, spin moves and dives to finish a 20-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. That gave the Buccaneers a lead they would not relinquish. Fournette finished with 55 yards on 12 carries plus five catches for 19 more yards. His 74 yards from scrimmage increased his total in this postseason to 313, the most yards from scrimmage a Buccaneer player has ever recorded in a single postseason.

Most Yards from Scrimmage, Single Postseason, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
Player Season Games Yards
Leonard Fournette 2020 3 313
Michael Pittman 2002 3 245
Chris Godwin 2020 3 229
Ricky Bell 1979 2 213
Joe Jurevicius 2002 3 197

Brate's eight-yard touchdown grab was part of a three-catch, 19-yard outing. That was just enough to make Brate the franchise's all-time postseason leader in receiving yards among tight ends.

Most Career Postseason Receiving Yards, Tight Ends, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
Tight End Games Yards
Cameron Brate 3 149
Jimmie Giles 4 148
Dave Moore 7 119
Ken Dilger 3 88
Rob Gronkowski 3 43

Kicker Ryan Succop accounted for the Buccaneers' other seven points in Green Bay with four extra points and a 46-yard field goal, making all five of his combined attempts. Succop has made all of his field goal tries during the 2020 postseason and has the most field goals in a single playoff run by a Buccaneer kicker.

Most Field Goals Made, Single Postseason, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
Kicker Season FGM FGA
Ryan Succop 2020 8 8
Martin Gramatica 2002 5 6
Martin Gramatica 2001 3 3
Martin Gramatica 1999 2 2
Michael Husted 1997 2 3

Overall, the Buccaneers scored 30-plus points for the third time in three playoff outings. Those are three of the five highest-scoring games for the franchise in its postseason history.

Most Points in a Postseason Game, Buccaneers Team

Table inside Article
Opponent Date Points
Oakland 1/26/03 48
at Green Bay 1/24/21 31
at Washington 1/9/21 31
San Francisco 1/12/03 31
at New Orleans 1/17/21 30

All of it added up to yet another victory, the Buccaneers' eighth in a row on the road. That extended the team's record for consecutive road wins.

Most Consecutive Road Victories, Postseason Included, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
1. 7…Oct. 25, 2020 – Jan. 24, 2021
2. 6…Dec. 15, 2002 – Oct. 12, 2003
3. 5…Dec. 20, 2009 – Oct. 31, 2010
4. 4…Oct. 10, 2016 – Dec. 4, 2016

Related Content

news

Sean Murphy-Bunting Matches a Ronde Barber Feat

Data Crunch: CB Sean Murphy-Bunting picked off a pass in a second consecutive postseason game, joining Ronde Barber as the only Bucs to do that…Also, Tampa Bay's current road win streak is its best ever
news

For Tom Brady, Postseason Means New Round of Records

Data Crunch: Tom Brady added a Buccaneers chapter to his incredible postseason history in Saturday's Wild Card win at Washington, and Mike Evans broke a long-standing record for Tampa Bay receivers
news

Mike Evans Hits First Domino as Bucs Records Fall

Data Crunch: Mike Evans, Tom Brady, Ryan Succop and the Bucs' offense as a whole took down a series of team records and reached other statistical landmarks in the 2020 regular-season finale
news

Tom Brady is Perfect & Mike Evans Closes In

Data Crunch: Tom Brady now has as many "perfect games" as any quarterback in NFL history, while Evans' big day in Detroit has him on the verge of a one-of-a-kind accomplishment
news

Bucs Launch Latest, Greatest Comeback in Team History

Data Crunch: The Bucs have never trailed by 17 or more points as late in the game as they did Sunday and still won…Prolific second halves by Tom Brady and Devin White helped the Bucs stage that comeback
news

Tom Brady Hits 30…Again

Data Crunch: QB Tom Brady is closing in on the Buccaneers' TD pass record as he reaches 30 in a season for the eighth time…Also, the Bucs defied time-of-possession odds to get the win on Sunday
news

Mike Evans Closes In On Alstott, Wilder, Brown, Own Record

Data Crunch: With his 11th career multi-touchdown game, WR Mike Evans put himself on the verge of breaking several franchise records…Plus, notable achievements for Rob Gronkowski and Lavonte David, among others
news

Mike Evans Finds Paydirt Again

Data Crunch: WR Mike Evans is closing in on his own team record after scoring his ninth touchdown on Monday night…Also, Cam Brate moved up another notch on the franchise list for receptions by a tight end
news

Ronald Jones Joins Fantastic Four

Data Crunch: Ronald Jones' 98-yard touchdown jaunt Sunday is one of the four longest runs in NFL history…Plus, Justin Watson pulled off a unique feat and the Bucs had their first-ever 300-200 game
news

Bucs Remain Perfect at the Goal Line

Data Crunch: Tampa Bay's incredible run of touchdowns on goal-to-go drives continued on Monday night…Plus, Mike Evans and Carlton Davis are tied for the NFL lead in two statistical categories
news

Tom Brady Takes Possession of the TD Crown

Data Crunch: Though the battle will wage on, at the moment Tom Brady is ahead of Drew Brees in the all-time touchdown pass race…Plus, the Bucs have consecutive wins of 25 or more points for the first time

Advertising