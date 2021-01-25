Shaq Barrett Channels Warren Sapp in Lambeau Victory

White's final tackle total marked is tied for the third-most by any NFL defender in the playoffs since 2010. He is the first player to record 15 or more tackles in a postseason game since Jacksonville's Telvin Smith had 16 against Pittsburgh on January 14, 2018.

In addition to hitting Miller and Brate on touchdown passes, Brady also finished the game's first drive with a 15-yard scoring strike to wide receiver Mike Evans, who joins Keenan McCardell as the only players in Bucs' postseason history with multiple career touchdown catches. Brady has now thrown multiple touchdown passes in 10 straight games, including the playoffs, and while that's the longest active streak in the NFL it is not Brady's personal longest run. In fact, it's not even his second-longest streak. Brady had multiple touchdown passes in 14 straight games from November 7, 2010 to October 2, 2011, which is tied with an Aaron Rodgers streak from roughly the same dates for the longest in NFL history. Brady also had a 12-game streak in this category across the 2014 playoffs and the 2015 regular season.