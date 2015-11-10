Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Have NFL's Fewest Three-and-Outs

No NFL team has fewer three-and-outs than the Buccaneers this season.

Nov 10, 2015 at 03:40 AM

Behind-the-Scenes: Buccaneers vs. Giants

Behind-the-scenes photos of the Buccaneers vs. Giants game at Raymond James Stadium on November 8th.

Jerseys set up in the locker room
1 / 78
Salute to Service goal post
2 / 78
Salute to Service pylon
3 / 78
Helmet
4 / 78
Fans
5 / 78
OT Gosder Cherilus
6 / 78
Cheerleaders with fans
7 / 78
Fans
8 / 78
Fans
9 / 78
Fans
10 / 78
RB Bobby Rainey
11 / 78
FB Jorvorskie Lane, CB Alterraun Verner
12 / 78
Helmet
13 / 78
QB Jameis Winston
14 / 78
LB Orie Lemon
15 / 78
LB Orie Lemon
16 / 78
DE William Gholston, DT Gerald McCoy
17 / 78
OL Evan Smith
18 / 78
QB Jameis Winston
19 / 78
Huddling up
20 / 78
WR Odell Beckham, DT Gerald McCoy
21 / 78
QB Jameis Winston
22 / 78
Fan posing
23 / 78
Pre-game huddle
24 / 78
Fans
25 / 78
LB Jeremiah George
26 / 78
Pre-game huddle
27 / 78
Pre-game huddle
28 / 78
OT Gosder Cherilus
29 / 78
DT Tony McDaniel, LB Danny Lansanah, LB Kwon Alexander
30 / 78
OL Evan Smith
31 / 78
DE George Johnson
32 / 78
LB Lavonte David
33 / 78
S Chris Conte
34 / 78
CB Sterling Moore
35 / 78
LB Danny Lansanah
36 / 78
DT Gerald McCoy
37 / 78
DT Gerald McCoy
38 / 78
DT Gerald McCoy
39 / 78
Pre-game
40 / 78
Pre-game
41 / 78
Pre-game
42 / 78
Military member during pre-game
43 / 78
Buzz Aldrin
44 / 78
HC Lovie Smith
45 / 78
DT Gerald McCoy
46 / 78
Coin toss
47 / 78
Pre-game huddle
48 / 78
CB Sterling Moore
49 / 78
OT Donovan Smith
50 / 78
Fans
51 / 78
DL Coach Joe Cullen
52 / 78
Fans
53 / 78
HC Lovie Smith
54 / 78
LB Coach Hardy Nickerson
55 / 78
Raymond James Stadium
56 / 78
QB Jameis Winston
57 / 78
Raymond James Stadium
58 / 78
LB Kwon Alexander
59 / 78
Offensive linemen on the sideline
60 / 78
DT Gerald McCoy
61 / 78
Military member
62 / 78
Military members
63 / 78
Halftime
64 / 78
Halftime
65 / 78
Raymond James Stadium
66 / 78
CB Alterraun Verner
67 / 78
LB Orie Lemon, CB Alterraun Verner, CB Sterling Moore
68 / 78
Raymond James Stadium
69 / 78
QB Jameis Winston
70 / 78
Touchdown celebration
71 / 78
Touchdown celebration
72 / 78
Fans
73 / 78
Raymond James Stadium
74 / 78
LB Lavonte David
75 / 78
QB Jameis Winston
76 / 78
WR Mike Evans signing his jersey
77 / 78
WR Mike Evans and DE Damonte Moore
78 / 78
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Buccaneers are among the top half in the NFL in several offensive categories. The team is seventh in rushing yards, 10th in yards per play and 14th in yards per game. But it has been the Bucs' ability to sustain drives that sits atop the league rankings.

READ: WINSTON RIDING IMPRESSIVE STREAK

Throughout nine games, Tampa Bay has gone three-and-out just 10 times on 91 drives, or 11 percent of the time. That is the fewest among all 32 NFL teams.

The New England Patriots have gone three-and-out on 11 of 92 drives, the second-fewest in the league. Cincinnati has gone three-and-out on 11 of 91 drives, the third-fewest.  Both New England and Cincinnati are 8-0.

The jump from last season has been drastic, to say the least. Though it was based on a complete season, not just nine games, the 2014 Bucs went three-and-out on 27 percent of their drives, the third-most of any team. Tampa Bay had the NFL's ninth-most three-and-outs the year before.

WATCH: COACH SMITH'S PRESS CONFERENCE

The Buccaneers are set to face a Cowboys team this Sunday which has nearly twice as many three-and-outs. Dallas has 19 on 85 attempts.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bucs Retain 10 Practice Squad Players with Futures Contracts

With practice squad contracts set to expire with the end of the Bucs' 2021 season, the team has re-signed 10 of them to 2022 contracts, including K Jose Borregales, TE Codey McElroy and CB Rashard Robinson
news

Updates: Wirfs Considering Ankle Options, 10 Get Futures Contracts

Keep informed with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Bucs regular and post season
news

Bruce Arians: Retaining Free Agents Again Offseason Priority

The Bucs are once again facing a long list of pending unrestricted free agents but will work hard to keep as much of their playoff-caliber core intact
news

Key Dates for the 2022 NFL Season

Here are some important dates to keep in mind as the 2022 season gets underway.
Advertising