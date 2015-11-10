Bucs Have NFL's Fewest Three-and-Outs

Behind-the-scenes photos of the Buccaneers vs. Giants game at Raymond James Stadium on November 8th.
The Buccaneers are among the top half in the NFL in several offensive categories. The team is seventh in rushing yards, 10th in yards per play and 14th in yards per game. But it has been the Bucs' ability to sustain drives that sits atop the league rankings.
Throughout nine games, Tampa Bay has gone three-and-out just 10 times on 91 drives, or 11 percent of the time. That is the fewest among all 32 NFL teams.
The New England Patriots have gone three-and-out on 11 of 92 drives, the second-fewest in the league. Cincinnati has gone three-and-out on 11 of 91 drives, the third-fewest. Both New England and Cincinnati are 8-0.
The jump from last season has been drastic, to say the least. Though it was based on a complete season, not just nine games, the 2014 Bucs went three-and-out on 27 percent of their drives, the third-most of any team. Tampa Bay had the NFL's ninth-most three-and-outs the year before.
The Buccaneers are set to face a Cowboys team this Sunday which has nearly twice as many three-and-outs. Dallas has 19 on 85 attempts.