Bucs Have NFL's Fewest Three-and-Outs

The New England Patriots have gone three-and-out on 11 of 92 drives, the second-fewest in the league. Cincinnati has gone three-and-out on 11 of 91 drives, the third-fewest. Both New England and Cincinnati are 8-0.

The jump from last season has been drastic, to say the least. Though it was based on a complete season, not just nine games, the 2014 Bucs went three-and-out on 27 percent of their drives, the third-most of any team. Tampa Bay had the NFL's ninth-most three-and-outs the year before.