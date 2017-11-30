Bucs Have No Lack of Motivation

Even with a realistic view on those playoff hopes, however, the Buccaneers remain intensely motivated to win the next game on the schedule, which in this case involves the Packers in Green Bay on Sunday.

"It's always important to finish strong, whether it's five games in the NFL or five points in ping pong," said wide receiver Mike Evans. "That's for me. I can't really speak for anybody else but I always want to win. That's how I've been since I got here. I always want to win and it hurts when we lose."

In fact, Sunday can't arrive soon enough for these Bucs, who had won two in a row before last Sunday's trip to Atlanta. That game was the team's best chance to get back to a truly hopeful spot in the playoff standings, and the Buccaneers rallied impressively in the second half to turn a 27-6 deficit into a one-score game. Tampa Bay even had the ball in Atlanta's red zone with a chance to tie the game in the fourth quarter before a failed fourth-down play. The disappointment of that game lingered, but a better outcome in Green Bay would help.