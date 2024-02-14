 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers To Host FHSAA Flag Football State Championships  

Championships to take place May 10-11 at AdventHealth Training Center 

Feb 14, 2024 at 07:55 AM
IMG_5388

The Buccaneers and the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) have announced that the 2024 girls flag football season will culminate in Tampa Bay, as the Buccaneers will host the 2024 FHSAA Girls Flag Football State Championships. The championships will take place from May 10-11 at the AdventHealth Training Center. The announcement was made on Tuesday evening as part of Opening Night for the sixth annual Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic.

This year will mark the first time the Buccaneers host the state title matchups, having previously hosted a pair of regional playoff games in 2023. Built in a final four-style format, the two-day championship event will consist of semifinal and championship title games in 1A and 2A classifications. To qualify for their respective state championship games on Saturday, teams will compete in a semifinal matchup on Friday.

The event adds to the organization's extensive involvement in the flag football landscape, with its Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic, presented by AdventHealth, serving as the largest girls flag football tournament in the country. Now in its sixth year, the annual competition will take place from Wednesday, February 14 through Saturday, February 17 with over 100 teams competing representing 18 counties from throughout Florida.

More information in regard to times and game schedule will be made available closer to the event.

Related Content

news

Applications Are Open for the Fifth Annual Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship 

The Girls in Football Scholarship, facilitated by a $250,000 commitment from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation, was established for graduating high school seniors participating in a form of organized football with plans to enroll in a full-time accredited four-year college or university
news

Bucs Holiday Initiatives, NFL Expands Hispanic Heritage Foundation | Brianna's Blitz 

A look at the Buccaneers' community outreach initiates over the previous week and the league's expansion of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) 
news

Baker and Emily Mayfield Hold "Passing the Joy" Holiday Event | Brianna's Blitz 

Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily host fifth annual "Passing the Joy" community event at Boys and Girls Club of Tampa Bay
news

Antoine Winfield Jr. Named Buccaneers' Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors the Thursday Before Super Bowl LVIII
news

Buccaneers and Tampa Sports Authority Unveil Sensory Room Additions at Raymond James Stadium 

To spur inclusivity, two sensory rooms are now available at Raymond James Stadium
news

Bucs Launched 2023-24 Player-Led Youth Leadership Program on Monday | Brianna's Blitz 

In coordination with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay, Safe & Sound Hillsborough and Habitat for Humanity, the Buccaneers launched a player-led Youth Leadership Program
news

Buccaneers Legend Martín Gramática Nominated For NFL Salute To Service Award, Presented By USAA

Gramática Family Foundation has built 10 homes for veterans
news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Holds 11th Annual Treasure Chests 5k + Fun Run, Powered By Jabil

Event has raised over $500,000 in support of the fight against breast cancer
news

Baker and Emily Mayfield Hold Fundraiser to Benefit Early Childhood Literacy | Brianna's Blitz 

Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily held a fundraising event at Topgolf Tampa in Brandon on Sunday to support early childhood literacy
news

Rachaad White Supports Big Brothers Big Sisters Event to 'Pass it Down'

Buccaneers running back Rachaad White, who was the special guest at Friday's 'Strikes for Kids' event, credits his experience in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America program with helping build the foundation that has led to his success
news

Applications Are Open for the Fourth Annual Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship 

The Girls in Football Scholarship, facilitated by a $250,000 commitment from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation, was established for graduating high school seniors participating in a form of organized football with plans to enroll in a full-time accredited four-year college or university

Latest Headlines

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield revived his career in Tampa in 2023 and now has a chance to test free agency again…Our 10-part series on potential Bucs free agents in 2024 starts at the most important position in football

2024 State of the Bucs: Cornerback

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with cornerbacks

Buccaneers To Host FHSAA Flag Football State Championships  

Championships to take place May 10-11 at AdventHealth Training Center 

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 1.0

In our first addition to Mock Draft Season, we find some edge rush help for the Buccaneers in a first round dominated by quarterbacks, offensive tackles and cornerbacks

Best of the 2023 Buccaneers | Mic'd Up

From silencing the doubters in Minnesota to our third-straight division championship, take a look at the best Mic'd Up moments from your 2023 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bucs Have 18 Potential Unrestricted Free Agents in 2024

The Buccaneers must deal with a list of 22 possible free agents when the new league year begins in March, including such unrestricted FAs as Mike Evans, Baker Mayfield, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Lavonte David

Bucs' FA List Includes Four Who Could Get Tender Offers | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more during the Bucs 2024 Offseason

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 4.0

Mock draft season is in full swing following the conclusion of the season

2024 Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic

The country's largest girls flag tournament returns to Tampa Bay!

2024 State of the Bucs: Defensive Linemen 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with defensive linemen

Most Improved Buccaneer in 2023 | Point-Counterpoint

Contributors Brianna Dix and Scott Smith continue their weekly series of debates, in this case making the case for two candidates as the Buccaneers' Most Improved Player of 2023

Bucs' Finalized List of 2024 Opponents Includes Chiefs, 49ers, Lions

The Buccaneers earned visits in 2024 from fellow first place teams Baltimore and San Francisco, plus a trip to Detroit and Kansas City to play the defending Super Bowl champions

2024 NFL Offseason Key Dates for Bucs Fans to Know

Here are some of the important dates that Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans should know about the 2024 NFL Offseason.

2024 State of the Bucs: Inside Linebacker 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with inside linebacker

State of the Bucs with Tampa Two, OC Outlook & Team MVP | Salty Dogs

It's the long-awaited Tampa Two/Salty Dogs mashup! Brianna, Casey, Jeff and Scott discuss the new OC, Team MVP, secret NFC South summits, caveman coaches and much more

Baker Mayfield Mic'd Up at 2024 Pro Bowl

Quarterback Baker Mayfield was mic'd up during the NFL's 2024 Pro Bowl Games in Orlando, Florida. Watch as Baker leads the NFC to victory en route to being named MVP.

Bucs Hire OC Liam Coen, Pro Bowl Performances | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discussed the Bucs' hire of offensive coordinator Liam Coen, WR Chris Godwin's potential in reimagined offense and a recap of the 2024 Pro Bowl.

Baker Mayfield Explains How 'Being Himself' Empowered Him Throughout 2023

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield breaks down how 'being himself' empowered him in the 2023 season, and more during 'Super Bowl Live' on NFL Network

Bucs Land at 26th Spot in 2024 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay is slated to pick 26th in the first round of this year's NFL Draft, the result of the team's advancement to the Divisional Round of the playoffs and Green Bay's loss in San Francisco

Bucs Deafen the Doubt, Create Their Own Story | Battle Sound 2023 Recap

Get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2023 season where they rewrote their own narrative & defying expectations all year long.
Advertising