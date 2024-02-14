Buccaneers To Host FHSAA Flag Football State Championships  

The Buccaneers and the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) have announced that the 2024 girls flag football season will culminate in Tampa Bay, as the Buccaneers will host the 2024 FHSAA Girls Flag Football State Championships. The championships will take place from May 10-11 at the AdventHealth Training Center. The announcement was made on Tuesday evening as part of Opening Night for the sixth annual Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic.

This year will mark the first time the Buccaneers host the state title matchups, having previously hosted a pair of regional playoff games in 2023. Built in a final four-style format, the two-day championship event will consist of semifinal and championship title games in 1A and 2A classifications. To qualify for their respective state championship games on Saturday, teams will compete in a semifinal matchup on Friday.

The event adds to the organization's extensive involvement in the flag football landscape, with its Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic, presented by AdventHealth, serving as the largest girls flag football tournament in the country. Now in its sixth year, the annual competition will take place from Wednesday, February 14 through Saturday, February 17 with over 100 teams competing representing 18 counties from throughout Florida.