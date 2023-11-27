Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers to Host Inaugural "Football for Impact" Game This Sunday 

Team kicks off busy holiday season with various community-focused programs

Nov 27, 2023 at 11:14 AM
Ahead of Giving Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have announced that Sunday, December 3 will serve as their inaugural "Football for Impact" game as the team hosts the Carolina Panthers in a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff at Raymond James Stadium. Amid the holiday season, Sunday's game will center around utilizing the Buccaneers platform to bring awareness and create meaningful, immediate impact to causes close to the Tampa community and Buccaneers players.

"The strength of this community is evident when we work together to find solutions to issues that affect us all," said Vicky Free Sistrunk, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chief Impact Officer. "Our players and the entire Buccaneers organization are proud to join forces with community leaders this holiday season to help create real impact here in Tampa Bay."

As part of the inaugural "Holiday Home Build with the Bucs" Buccaneers players and staff, along with a matching contribution from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation, raised funds towards the construction of two homes for families through Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County.

Beginning on Tuesday, November 28, fans will have the opportunity to add to the impact of the project by raising additional funds to build a third home for a Habitat family. Individual donors are encouraged to pledge $12.03 with all proceeds benefitting Habitat for Humanity.

In addition, the Buccaneers and Mosaic will team up once again to continue the battle against food insecurity in the Tampa Bay community with Tackling Hunger Fueled by The Mosaic Company. In support of Feeding Tampa Bay, Mosaic and the Buccaneers will provide a total of 131,684 meals—65,842 from each organization.

Since the partnership was announced in 2021, more than 200,000 meals have been provided through donations and pantry access. From their two initial pantry locations operated out of Broward Elementary School and Lamb Elementary School, over 50,000 meals have been served to help support more than 1,600 families throughout the Tampa community.

Sunday's game also marks the return of the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats campaign with Buccaneers players, coaches and staff participating in the league-wide initiative that offers teams the opportunity to promote charitable causes through creative footwear designs.

The full list of Buccaneers participating and their charities of choice can be found here.

Advertising