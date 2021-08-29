Brady, Bucs' Starters Dominate in Preseason-Capping Win over Texans

However, Trask countered with a sharp, 78-yard touchdown drive on which he completed all four of his passes, three of them for 20-plus yards, culminating in his 20-yard touchdown to tight end Codey McElroy. That put the Bucs up by a 23-10 margin with five minutes left in the third quarter. Trask finished the night with 12 completions in 16 attempts for 146 yards and a 133.9 passer rating. Tampa Bay's defense allowed 324 yards, including 209 on the ground, but benefited from five takeaways and four fourth-down stops against the kicker-less Texans.

"I was very, very pleased," said Arians, assessing the Bucs' defense. "Obviously getting five turnovers but stopping them on all those fourth downs. It's obviously a totally different game when their kicker was injured. Some young guys really came in and did a good job."

The Buccaneers played the game without veteran kicker Ryan Succop, one of four Tampa Bay players currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Borregales got his first field goal opportunities of the preseason, and while he hit the aforementioned 36-yarder and an extra point he also had two kicks blocked.

Tampa Bay's game-opening possession went about as poorly as it could, short of a turnover. After Jaelon Darden only got to the 16 on his kickoff return, Brown committed a false start penalty and Jones was stopped for a loss of three. After a little screen to Giovani Bernard was incomplete on third down, the Bucs had to punt from their own eight and Houston got a good start at their 46 for their first drive.

Tampa Bay's defense got a quick stop as David closed quickly to stop a screen to Brandin Cooks on second down and Taylor threw incomplete deep downfield on third down. Darden fair caught the ensuing punt at the Bucs' nine.

The Bucs took the lead on the next possession, which went about as well as it could, in contrast to the first drive. Brady threw the ball on all seven plays of the 91-yard touchdown march, completing each of them and hitting Godwin, Evans and Brown two times each. Godwin had the big gain on the drive with a 28-yarder down the right seam and then finished it with a 24-yard touchdown catch, bouncing off two tacklers inside the five to get into the end zone. The extra point attempt by Borregales was blocked.

The Texans answered with an 18-play non-scoring drive that included two third-down conversions, a fourth-down conversion and a 21-yard run across midfield by David Johnson. But Houston went for it again on fourth-and-five at the Bucs' seven – with no kicker available to get the easy three points – and Taylor was quickly pressured into a scramble and an eventual incompletion into the end zone in Johnson's direction.

Brady went right back to Godwin to start the next drive and he caught it cutting left to right for a gain of 32 yards to end the first quarter. Brady completed three more passes on the drive, two to Brown for a total of 26 yards, but the difference in this drive was the contribution by Jones on the ground. He carried three times for 30 yards, including the final 13-yard touchdown run that he bounced around right end and raced to the end zone untouched.

The Buccaneers went to their second-string defense for Houston's next possession, with starter Taylor remaining in the game. After one first down, Tryon-Shoyinka snuffed out the drive with a backside tackle of Phillip Lindsay for a gain of just one followed by a strip-sack of Taylor on third down. The loose ball ricocheted around for a while before defensive lineman Khalil Davis eventually recovered for Tampa Bay at the Houston 33.

Blaine Gabbert took over under center as the Bucs brought in a second-team offense and was immediately greeted by a 10-yard sack by defensive end Charles Omenihu. On the next snap, Gabbert was intercepted down the left seam by safety Terrence Brooks.

Rookie QB Davis Mills came in to direct the Texans' next drive and was nearly picked off deep down the right sideline by Ross Cockrell on the first play. However, Mark Ingram ran for 11 and six yards on the next two plays to get the ball into Buccaneers territory. The drive stalled there, however, with Tryon-Shoyinka hitting Mills on a third-down pass that was deflected away downfield by cornerback Dee Delaney.

Houston managed to get on the scoreboard without even getting the ball back after Cameron Johnston's punt pinned the Bucs back at their own four. Three plays later, rookie center Robert Hainsey sent a low and wobbly snap back towards Gabbert and the veteran quarterback couldn't quite corral it and get it out of the end zone. Defensive tackle DeMarcus Walker was credited with the safety after falling on Gabbert.

The Texans also got good field position after the free kick necessitated by the safety. However, after getting one first down the home team coughed it up when Mills tried to hit wide receiver Chris Moore deep down the right sideline but Miller jumped over the targeted player for the interception at Tampa Bay's 45.

Houston tried to end the first half with a two-minute drill led by Mills but Delaney ended it with a sideline interception at the Texans' 42 with just under a minute to play. Two strikes over the middle by Gabbert to tight end Cameron Brate put the Bucs in position to end the half with Borregales' first NFL field goal attempt, which he drilled from 36 yards out.

The Texans got the ball to start the second half and embarked on yet another long drive that came up empty. This one was an 11-play march that included a 34-yard run by Scottie Phillips but ended when rookie inside linebacker K.J. Britt stuffed Rex Burkhead on a fourth-and-goal run from the Bucs' one-yard line.

Three plays later, Trask and Vaughn had their bad handoff and the Texans turned it immediately into eight points on the Collins touchdown and Coutee two-point conversion. Vaughn also fumbled on the ensuing kickoff return, though this one was saved by Buccaneers' defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter. That allowed Trask to deliver a six-play, 78-yard touchdown drive that included three completions of 20-plus yards, the last one a 20-yard scoring strike down the left seam to McElroy. Trask also hit fellow rookie Jaelon Darden for 26 yards one play before the touchdown.

Trask's third drive ended in another turnover, as he was sacked from behind by Walker, forcing a fumble that the Texans recovered at Tampa Bay's 39. Mills turned that into another touchdown, converting a fourth-and-eight from the nine with a scrambling strike to wide receiver Jordan Veasy between two Bucs defenders. Houston went for two again and failed this time, making it a seven-point game with 12:33 left in regulation.