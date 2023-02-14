Bucs Interview Lions Assistant Scottie Montgomery for OC Post

On Monday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers met with Scottie Montgomery, the Detroit Lions' assistant head coach/running backs coach, regarding their offensive coordinator position. Montgomery, who visited the AdventHealth Training Center for an in-person interview, is the ninth candidate to meet with the team for the open coordinator spot following a parting of ways with Byron Leftwich on January 19.

Montgomery recently accepted his current position with the Lions after spending the last two seasons as the Indianapolis Colts' running backs coach. Under his tutelage, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor ran for 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2021, earning Pro Bowl and first-team Associated Press All-Pro honors in the process. Indianapolis ranked second in both rushing yards per game and per carry in 2021.

Montgomery, who spent his college years at Duke, played three seasons for the Denver Broncos (2000-2002) and caught 16 passes for 160 yards and one touchdown. He got his start in coaching at his alma mater, as the receivers coach for four years (2006-09) and then spen three seasons as the Pittsburgh Steelers' wide receivers coach. After 10 seasons at the collegiate level at Duke, East Carolina and Maryland, Montgomery returned to the NFL ranks with the Colts in 2021.