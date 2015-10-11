Bucs-Jaguars Inactives: Mankins Unavailable

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars named their game day inactives on Sunday at 11:30 p.m. ET, 90 minutes before kickoff of their Week Five matchup at Raymond James Stadium. NFL teams are required to reduce their active rosters to 46 players for each regular-season game.

The Buccaneers will add a third substitute to their anticipated five up front Sunday, as stalwart left guard Logan Mankins is out due to a groin injury suffered in practice on Wednesday. Second-year man Kevin Pamphile, listed as the team's backup at left tackle, will slide over to Mankins' spot, joining center Joe Hawley (in for the injured Evan Smith) and right tackle Gosder Cherilus (in for the injured Demar Dotson).

The Jaguars will be without their leading tackler, LB Paul Posluszny, but will have TE Julius Thomas available for the first time this season.

BUCCANEER INACTIVES

CB Johnthan Banks

QB Ryan Griffin

G Logan Mankins

TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins

WR Russell Shepard

C Evan Smith

TE Luke Stocker

*Banks, Mankins, Seferian-Jenkins, Shepard, Smith and Stocker are out due to injury.