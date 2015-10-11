Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs-Jaguars Inactives: Mankins Unavailable

The Bucs will turn to Kevin Pamphile at left guard as a groin injury will snap Logan Mankins' streak of 40 straight NFL starts.

Oct 11, 2015 at 04:28 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

1011mankins.jpg

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars named their game day inactives on Sunday at 11:30 p.m. ET, 90 minutes before kickoff of their Week Five matchup at Raymond James Stadium. NFL teams are required to reduce their active rosters to 46 players for each regular-season game.

The Buccaneers will add a third substitute to their anticipated five up front Sunday, as stalwart left guard Logan Mankins is out due to a groin injury suffered in practice on Wednesday. Second-year man Kevin Pamphile, listed as the team's backup at left tackle, will slide over to Mankins' spot, joining center Joe Hawley (in for the injured Evan Smith) and right tackle Gosder Cherilus (in for the injured Demar Dotson).

The Jaguars will be without their leading tackler, LB Paul Posluszny, but will have TE Julius Thomas available for the first time this season.

BUCCANEER INACTIVES
CB Johnthan Banks
QB Ryan Griffin
G Logan Mankins
TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins
WR Russell Shepard
C Evan Smith
TE Luke Stocker
*Banks, Mankins, Seferian-Jenkins, Shepard, Smith and Stocker are out due to injury.

PANTHERS INACTIVES
*WR Marqise Lee
DT Sen'Derrick Marks
LB Paul Posluszny
RB Denard Robinson
S James Sample
G Tyler Shatley
DE Chris Smith
*Lee, Marks, Posluszny and Robinson are out due to injury.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Falcons

How to watch, listen and livestream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET.
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against Atlanta

Keep an eye on these players as the Bucs finish out the season series against the Falcons in Atlanta. 
news

Bucs Activate Carlton Davis, Promote Breshad Perriman

The Buccaneers have activated CB Carlton Davis from injured reserve and signed WR Breshad Perriman to the active roster off the practice squad, making both available to play on Sunday in Atlanta
news

Updates: Davis Activated, Perriman Promoted, Vea Upgraded, Whitehead Ruled Out and More

Keep informed with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Bucs regular season
Advertising