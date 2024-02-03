 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs, Liam Coen Agree to Terms on Contract for Offensive Coordinator Job

After a thorough search, the Buccaneers have agreed to terms with former Rams and Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen to fill the same opening on their staff following the departure of Dave Canales

Feb 03, 2024 at 12:00 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

coenliam

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have found the man to run their offense. On Saturday, the team announced that it has agreed to terms on a contract with Liam Coen to be their new offensive coordinator, replacing Dave Canales, who left after one season in the post to take the Carolina Panthers' head coaching job.

Coen has split the last three seasons between the University of Kentucky and the Los Angeles Rams, serving as the offensive coordinator for both. He ran the Wildcats' offense in 2021 and 2023 and was the OC on Sean McVay's staff in 2022. Coen has 14 years of coaching experience overall, including four with the Rams.

"We are thrilled to welcome Liam Coen as our new offensive coordinator," said Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles. "Throughout the selection process, Liam stood out for his innovative offensive mind, exceptional coaching skills, and the remarkable impact he's had at every level of his career. We believe his vision and approach to the game will be a tremendous asset to our team, and we look forward to the energy and expertise he brings to our coaching staff."

In addition to his season as the Rams' coordinator, Coen also worked on McVay's staff as an assistant wide receivers coach in 2018-19 and an assistant quarterbacks coach in 2020. He left for Kentucky in 2021 to serve as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, returned to the Rams for one season and then went back to same position with the Wildcats last season.

The Buccaneers landed on Coen as their new play-caller after conducting seven confirmed interviews for the position. The process of replacing Canales took just over a week; now Bowles, Coen and the Bucs staff will look to find replacements for Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin and Offensive Line Coach Joe Gilbert, both of whom followed Canales to the Panthers. The offensive staff may need a new wide receivers coach, as well, if Canales hires Brad Idzik as his offensive coordinator, as reported.

During his four seasons with the Rams, Coen aided an offense that ranked among league leaders in passing yards per game (253.3; fifth), net yards per pass attempt (7.1; seventh), total yards per game (364.2; seventh), first downs per game (21.3; eighth), third-down conversion rate (42.3%; ninth), and points per game (25.1; ninth) and yards per play (5.7; 10th).

As Kentucky's coordinator, Coen guided two of the most productive offenses in team history. The Wildcats scored 56 touchdowns in 2021 and 50 in 2023, marking two of the six season in the program's 108-year history it hit the 50-touchdown mark. In 2021, Kentucky racked up 425 net yards per game, and in 2023 the team set a school record with 8.0 yards per touchdown. The Wildcats won 17 games in those two seasons and made two bowl appearances. Quarterback Will Levis, the 33rd-pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by Tennessee, had his best season in his one year under Coen's tutelage, throwing for 2,826 yards and 24 touchdowns.

If the Buccaneers and pending free agent quarterback Baker Mayfield can come to terms on a new contract, this would be Coen's second opportunity to work with the former first-overall pick. In 2022, Mayfield was claimed by the Rams after being waived by the Carolina Panthers and had a remarkable start in Los Angeles. Playing on a Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders just two days after he joined the team, Mayfield threw for 230 yards and a touchdown and led a game-winning drive in the game's final three minutes. For his efforts, he was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week. Mayfield started the Rams' final four games and also threw two touchdown passes in a 51-14 thrashing of the Denver Broncos.

Coen inherits a Buccaneers offense that sent three players to the Pro Bowl in 2023 – Mayfield, wide receiver Mike Evans and tackle Tristan Wirfs. Both Evans and Chris Godwin topped 1,000 receiving yards this past season while running back Rachaad White fell just 10 yards short of his first 1,000-yard rushing campaign. Mayfield turned in his best NFL season so far with 4,044 passing yards and 28 touchdown passes and is a finalist for the Comeback Player of the Year award.

Prior to his first stint with the Rams, Coen on the collegiate level for eight years, starting as a quarterbacks coach at Brown in 2010. He was the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Rhode Island in 2011, then returned to Brown to tutor the quarterbacks again in 2012-13. He joined his alma mater in 2014 as the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Massachusetts, held that job for two years then went to Maine to serve as offensive coordinator for two seasons.

Coen played quarterback at UMass and set a slew of career passing records for the Minutemen, including completions (830), attempts (1,302), completion percentage (63.7), passing yards (11,031), yards per attempt (8.5), passing touchdowns (50) and passer rating (150.7). A native of Newport, Rhode Island, Coen graduated from UMass in 2008 with a degree in communications. He and his wife Ashley have one son, Jackson.

Related Content

news

5 Things to Know About Bucs New Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen

University of Kentucky Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen will join Todd Bowles' coaching staff in the same capacity. Here are five things to know about the Bucs' new offensive mind
news

Ryan Jensen Hangs Up Cleats 

Ryan Jensen announces retirement after career spanning 11 years in the NFL
news

All-Stars and Big Plays | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about the Pro Bowl, the team's best touchdowns of the 2023 season, Creamsicle games and more
news

Bucs Confirm Interview with Liam Coen for OC Spot

The Bucs have conducted an interview for their offensive coordinator position with Liam Coen, who currently serves in the same position at the University of Kentucky and previously did so with the Rams

Latest Headlines

Bucs, Liam Coen Agree to Terms on Contract for Offensive Coordinator Job

After a thorough search, the Buccaneers have agreed to terms with former Rams and Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen to fill the same opening on their staff following the departure of Dave Canales

5 Things to Know About Bucs New Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen

University of Kentucky Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen will join Todd Bowles' coaching staff in the same capacity. Here are five things to know about the Bucs' new offensive mind

Photos: Bucs at 2024 Pro Bowl Practice | Day 2

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Pro Bowlers from practice on February 3, 2024.

Tristan Wirfs Mic'd Up at 2024 Pro Bowl Practice

Tackle Tristan Wirfs was mic'd up during 2024 Pro Bowl practice in Orlando, Florida.

Ryan Jensen Hangs Up Cleats 

Ryan Jensen announces retirement after career spanning 11 years in the NFL

Baker Mayfield Wins the Precision Passing Challenge at the 2024 Pro Bowl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield defeats Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud to win the Precision Passing challenge during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games Skills Showdown in Orlando, Florida.

Photos: Bucs at 2024 Pro Bowl Practice | Day 1

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Pro Bowlers from practice on February 2, 2024.

All-Stars and Big Plays | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about the Pro Bowl, the team's best touchdowns of the 2023 season, Creamsicle games and more

Bucs Confirm Interview with Liam Coen for OC Spot

The Bucs have conducted an interview for their offensive coordinator position with Liam Coen, who currently serves in the same position at the University of Kentucky and previously did so with the Rams

Bucs Bring Rams Assistant Jake Peetz in for OC Interview

Jake Peetz, the passing game coordinator for a Rams team that produced a top-10 aerial attack in 2023, interviewed for the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator position on Thursday

Search for OC Continues, Baker Mayfield and Tristan Wirfs Head to Pro Bowl | Brianna's Blitz 

An overview of the list of coaches who have interviewed for the Buccaneers' vacant offensive coordinator position, along with a Pro Bowl outlook featuring Baker Mayfield and Tristan Wirfs

Baker Mayfield Breaks Down His Precision Passing Challenge Victory at the 2024 Pro Bowl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield breaks down his victory in the Precision Passing Challenge Final with NFC Pro Bowl coach Eli Manning during the 2024 Pro Bowl Games Skills Showdown in Orlando, Florida.

Bucs Offseason Updates, Pro Bowl Preview | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discusses the Bucs' coaching changes, QB Baker Mayfield and T Tristan Wirfs heading to the Pro Bowl and an early look at the 2024 NFL Draft.

Thad Lewis Interviews as In-House Candidate for OC Job

Quarterbacks Coach Thad Lewis, who helped Baker Mayfield put together an impressive comeback season, is the first member of the Bucs' current coaching staff to interview for the team's offensive coordinator position

2024 State of the Bucs: Wide Receiver 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with wide receivers

Photos: Best of the Buccaneers' Defense

Take a look at some of the best photos of the Buccaneers' defense from the 2023 season.

Tristan Wirfs, Baker Mayfield Named to NFC Pro Bowl Roster

Tackle Tristan Wirfs has now made the NFL's all-star roster at two different positions, while quarterback Baker Mayfield is a first-time Pro Bowler after his impressive Buccaneers debut

Brian Johnson Visits Bucs Headquarters for OC Interview

Former Eagles Offensive Coordinator Brian Johnson was in Tampa Tuesday to meet with Buccaneer officials regarding their vacated coordinator position

Bucs Interview Texans' Jerrod Johnson for Coordinator Spot

Houston Quarterbacks Coach Jerrod Johnson, who worked closely with rookie phenom C.J. Stroud in 2023, is the third confirmed candidate to interview for the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator position

Bucs Add Four More to 2024 Roster on Futures Contracts

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers signed DT Eric Banks, LS Evan Deckers, LB Vi Jones and DT Lwal Uguak to reserve/futures contracts, which take effect in the 2024 league year
Advertising